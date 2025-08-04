Saori Oshima vs Moeri Suda Rematch Set For Deep: “127 Impact”

Two of Japan’s top female fighters will meet once again when Saori “Little Giant” Oshima and Moeri “Black Diamond” Suda rematch at Deep: “127 Impact” on September 15th in Tokyo. The atomweight matchup, which Suda requested following her recent Rizin win, was officially announced today.

Oshima earned a quick technical submission win against a 17-year-old Suda in a May 2022 atomweight title fight at Deep Jewels 37. She has suffered recent setbacks, however, whereas Suda has quickly risen up the rankings and has submitted four consecutive opponents including Ayaka Hamasaki.

Oshima (14-6-0) held the Deep Jewels atomweight title for more than two years until she was upset by Black Combat champ Si Yoon Park in September 2023. She rebounded with an impressive submission win for Rizin, where Oshima is a perfect 4-0, and then unified the Deep and Deep Jewels women’s microweight titles by defeating Aya Murakami at Deep Jewels 45. Immediately after that victory, it was revealed that Oshima had signed with Invicta FC, but her June 2024 debut for the promotion ended in a disappointing decision defeat. She was then sidelined due to an injury and most recently returned in a losing effort against Ye Ji Lee at Deep: “125 Impact” in May.

Suda (14-6-0) has maintained a very active fighting schedule since turning pro at age 16 in October 2020. Having just turned 21 this past week, the skilled grappler is currently in the midst of an excellent winning streak that included a shocking upset win against former Rizin champion Hamasaki when the two faced off at Deep Jewels 48 in March. Suda quickly submitted the veteran with a rear-naked choke and then dominated teen prospect Noeru “Noel” Narita at last month’s “Super Rizin 4” event. Following that win, Suda requested a rematch against Oshima, which has now been granted. Avenging her past loss to Oshima would move Suda closer to a shot at Deep Jewels and Rizin champion Seika Izawa.

Deep: “127 Impact” takes place on September 15th at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.