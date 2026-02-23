Deep Jewels 52 Live Play-By-Play & Results

Deep Jewels kicked off the new year with its first event of 2026 tonight at New Pier Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Deep Jewels 52 was headlined by a vacant Deep Jewels Bantamweight Championship matchup between Momoko Saito and Juki Sue, who both brought three-fight winning streaks into the bout.

In the non-title co-main event, Deep Jewels Strawweight Champion Machi Fukuda faced off against Road FC prospect Dan Bi Kim. Elsewhere, Eru Takebayashi battled Misaki “Iruka Umisaki” Suda in 49kg super atomweight action. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the Deep Jewels 52 card.

Deep Jewels Bantamweight Championship – 3×5

Momoko Saito vs Juki Sue

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Minoru Toyonaga. Saito held Sue against the fence and kneed her thighs. Sue used a headlock to take Saito down into the scarf hold position, but Saito scrambled free and she landed punches as the fighters stood up. Sue attempted another throw, but this time she was unsuccessful and the fighters were separated. Sue chased after Saito with punches and Saito clinched once more. Hard punches were exchanged and Sue backed Saito up with a left-right-left combo. Saito secured a body lock and she swept out Sue’s right leg. In the final 30 seconds, Saito rained down elbows and punches, and Sue appeared to be saved by the bell.

Round 2:

Saito took Sue’s back and kneed her legs while holding her against the cage. Sue balanced well and stayed on her feet, but Saito finally got her down. She landed punches and an elbow from the top in Sue’s half-guard. Sue was unable to move and Saito continued to land elbows and punches until the fight was stopped.

Winner: Momoko Saito by TKO (Elbows & Punches) at 3:13 of round two. She improves to 4-2-0, 1 NC and becomes the Deep Jewels Bantamweight Champion.

Strawweight Bout – 3×5

Machi Fukuda vs Dan Bi Kim

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Fukuda countered a lead left hook from Kim by taking her down. Kim tried to stand, but Fukuda held her down in a seated position against the cage. She then locked on a mounted guillotine choke while still holding Kim against the cage. Kim had nowhere to go and hastily tapped out. Dominant win for Fukuda.

Winner: Machi Fukuda by Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 0:58 of round one. She improves to 10-2-0.

49kg Bout – 2×5

Eru Takebayashi vs Misaki “Iruka Umisaki” Suda

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Takebayashi countered a right hand from Suda with a one-two and a double-leg takedown. She quickly took Suda’s back and locked on a body triangle while working for a rear-naked choke. When Takebayashi tried to mount Suda, she was quickly reversed. A scramble ensued and Suda used a rolling kimura to take top position. Takebayashi countered right back with an armbar attempt from the bottom. The scrambles continued and both women stood up. Takebayashi pinned Suda against the cage until Suda whipped her down to a seated position with 30 seconds remaining. Takebayashi reversed and mounted Suda against the cage wall just before the bell.

Round 2:

As Takebayashi worked for a takedown against the cage, she landed a powerful knee to Suda’s face. It dazed Suda, and Takebayashi knocked her down with four more knees. She followed up with punches just as the bout was being stopped to rescue Suda from further damage.

Winner: Eru Takebayashi by TKO (Knees & Punches) at 1:08 of round two. She improves to 5-4-0, 1 NC.

Strawweight Bout – 2×5

Yuko Kiryu vs Karin Horii

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. The fight began with an exchange of knees to the body during a clinch against the fence. Kiryu picked Horii up and put her on the mat. Horii managed to get back to her feet, but Kiryu landed four hard knees to her stomach. Horii reversed a takedown, but she lost top position and Kiryu held her down. Horii swept from the bottom and locked on a rear-naked choke that had Kiryu in some trouble. Horii was not able to control Kiryu’s body with her legs, however, and that allowed Kiryu to spin free. Seconds later, Kiryu mounted Horii and then spun into an armbar. She pulled back on Horii’s right arm and Horii tapped out.

Winner: Yuko Kiryu by Submission (Armbar) at 4:29 of round one. She improves to 14-14-0.

Strawweight Bout – 2×5

Yua Yokose vs Miki Oka

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Yokose stuffed two takedown attempts and then landed a one-two. Oka chased after her and tried to clinch, but Yokose badly rocked her with two right hooks. She landed two more punches and then held a dazed Oka against the cage. Oka recovered and the fighters separated. Yokose slipped and Oka briefly took top position. Back on the feet, Yokose landed an overhand right. She took Oka’s back and dragged her down into a modified Twister position. Oka spun free and Yokose held her down against the base of the cage until the bell.

Round 2:

After a stalemate in the clinch, time was briefly called in the second round to fix a Yokose glove issue. Yokose landed two strong right hooks and Oka tried to take her down. However, it was Yokose who secured the takedown and she bloodied Oka’s nose with punches on the way up. Yokose put Oka on the mat once more and then locked on a shoulder choke from the top. Oka defended, but Yokose applied more pressure by wedging herself against the cage wall, and Oka reluctantly tapped out.

Winner: Yua Yokose by Submission (Shoulder Choke) at 3:42 of round two. She improves to 4-2-0.

Strawweight Kickboxing Bout – 2×2

Ruka Sakamoto vs Yura “Dynamite” Narumoto

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Narumoto scored first with a hard knee to the body and a series of punches that forced Sakamoto to clinch. After the break, Narumoto landed a spinning backfist, but Sakamoto bloodied her nose with jabs. Both women landed right hooks and Narumoto slipped while throwing a head kick.

Round 2:

Narumoto knocked Sakamoto down with a leg kick early in the second round and illegally punched her on the ground. Sakamoto was hurt by the punches and time was called to give her time to recover. Narumoto was given a Yellow Card for the foul. Action resumed and Narumoto landed two more leg kicks and a spinning backfist. She flurried with punches and Sakamoto answered back with a combination of her own. Narumoto landed a knee to the body and both women scored with punches. Sakamoto snapped Narumoto’s head back with a left hand and Narumoto landed one more knee.

Judge Hashimoto scores the fight 19-18 for Narumoto, while judges Nakahara and Fukuda both have it 19-18 for the winner by Split Decision, Sakamoto.

Winner: Ruka Sakamoto by Split Decision (19-18, 19-18, 18-19) after two 2:00 rounds.

Strawweight Bout – 2×5

Miku Yokose vs Hanami Watanabe

*Bout cancelled when Yokose sustained minor injuries falling down stairs leading to weigh-ins.

50kg Kickboxing Bout – 2×2

Yuka Shimamura vs Ryoka Nakazawa

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Takashi Hashimoto. Shimamura immediately attacked with a barrage of punches. Nakazawa struggled to land anything as Shimamura battered her with more punches, knees and leg kicks. Shimamura grazed with a spinning backfist and followed up with two more knees and plenty of punches. Nakazawa stayed on her feet, but she had no answers whatsoever for Shimamura’s offence.

Round 2:

Shimamura landed more knees and kicks to Nakazawa’s body in the second round, but Nakazawa finally fired back with a few punches in response. Shimamura jabbed and mixed in more knees and kicks to Nakazawa’s body. Nakazawa landed a brief combination, but Shimamura quickly answered with a spinning back kick to the body and a barrage of lefts and rights until the end of the lopsided fight.

Judges Nakahara, Fukuda and Uematsu all scored the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Shimamura.

Winner: Yuka Shimamura by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 2:00 rounds.

Amateur 49kg Bout – 2×3

Marin Yamabuki vs Narumi “Zacky” Murai

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Yamabuki landed two straight rights and then stunned Murai with a third one. Murai recovered and knocked Yamabuki down with a leg kick. Yamabuki clinched after returning to her feet and Murai tried to jump guard. Yamabuki held her up against the cage until referee Fukuda called for a break. Yamabuki stuffed a takedown and Murai tried unsuccessfully to jump guard again.

Round 2:

Yamabuki caught a kick and landed a right hook before pinning Murai against the cage. Once more, Murai tried to jump guard and Yamabuki held her up against the fence until the fighters were separated. Murai finally got Yamabuki down and she quickly moved to mount. However, Yamabuki powered out from the bottom and got to her feet. Late in the fight, Murai took Yamabuki down into side control.

Judge Hashimoto scored the fight even at 19-19 and awarded his Must Decision to Yamabuki, while judges Uematsu and Nakahara both scored it 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Yamabuki.

Winner: Marin Yamabuki by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 19-19 [Must Decision: Yamabuki]) after two 3:00 rounds.

Amateur Strawweight Bout – 2×3

Manami “Akipi” Abe vs Chanrina

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Takashi Hashimoto. Abe immediately clinched and she took Chanrina down into full guard. Chanrina held her in a half-nelson from the bottom until the fighters were stood up. Abe scored a trip takedown and Chanrina used another half-nelson to sweep into mount. Abe immediately reversed position and punched from Chanrina’s guard. She passed to side control just as the round came to a close.

Round 2:

The second round opened with Abe landing knees to Chanrina’s midsection. Chanrina took her back and used a rear-naked choke to pull Abe down to the ground. Abe punched backward with her right hand and defended against the choke attempts. She turned over into Chanrina’s half-guard and landed punches during the final 30 seconds.

Judge Fukuda scored the fight even at 19-19 and awarded his Must Decision to Abe, while judges Uematsu and Nakahara both scored it 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Abe.

Winner: Manami Abe by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 19-19 [Must Decision: Abe]) after two 3:00 rounds.

Amateur Strawweight Bout – 2×3

Mina Muramatsu vs Cocoro Taniyama

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Takashi Hashimoto. Taniyama landed a lead right hook and stuffed a takedown, and the fighters traded right hands. Muramatsu got Taniyama down into side control. She eyed a far-side keylock, and then tried to move to mount, but Taniyama exploded out from the bottom and rose to her feet. Taniyama landed a left cross and Muramatsu responded with a right. The round ended with both southpaws landing right hooks at the same time.

Round 2:

Taniyama sprawled out of a Muramatsu takedown attempt and punished her with punches as the fighters stood up. Taniyama avoided another takedown, but Muramatsu tripped her on her third try and landed punches as Taniyama was pinned against the base of the cage. She took Taniyama’s back and continued to punch the side of her head until the fight was waved off.

Winner: Mina Muramatsu by TKO (Punches) at 2:10 of round two.

Amateur 50kg Bout – 2×3

Serina Wada vs Kanon Yamagishi

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Takashi Hashimoto. Wada quickly attacked Yamagishi’s lead leg with kicks, then just missed with a spinning wheel kick attempt. Yamagishi secured a body lock and took Wada’s back. Wada turned into the clinch, but Yamagishi took her down with a headlock throw. Yamagishi punched from the top as Wada hunted for armbars from the bottom.

Round 2:

Wada held Yamagishi against the cage, but that was short-lived and Yamagishi swept out her leg and took her down. Yamagishi punched and eventually passed to half-guard. The fighters were stood up just as Yamagishi was trying to get to mount, and that allowed Wada to knock her down with a side kick. Wada landed punches on the ground and then tried for a rear-naked choke before the bell.

Judge Nakahara scored the fight even at 19-19 and awarded his Must Decision to Wada, while judges Uematsu and Toyonaga both scored it 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Wada.

Winner: Serina Wada by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 19-19 [Must Decision: Wada]) after two 3:00 rounds.

Amateur Flyweight Bout – 2×3

Maho Tagawa vs Takara Kii

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Minoru Toyonaga. Kii countered Tagawa’s early leg kicks with overhand rights. Tagawa continued to move quickly and she kicked Kii’s lead leg and body. Kii tried to close the distance and Tagawa knocked her off-balance with a jab. Kii took Tagawa down against the base of the cage and held her in a smother choke, but Tagawa escaped and Kii landed right hands to her face as the bell sounded.

Round 2:

Kii clinched and backed Tagawa up against the cage. A stalemate followed and the fighters were separated. Tagawa landed a nice combination of punches and a head kick, but Kii pinned her against the fence again. Tagawa responded with knees to the body and a series of punches that caused Kii to cover up, and the bout was stopped.

Winner: Maho Tagawa by TKO (Knees To The Body & Punches) at 2:07 of round two.