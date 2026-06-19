Keito 'Kate Lotus' Oyama Faces Noeru 'Noel' Narita At Rizin FF 54

Two popular prospects are set to collide on August 11th when striker Keito “Kate Lotus” Oyama takes on grappler Noeru “Noel” Narita at Rizin Fighting Federation 54 in Tokyo, Japan. The super atomweight showdown between the two fan favourites was officially announced earlier this week.

Oyama, who has developed a massive fan following during her relatively short MMA career, has tasted defeat just once in her past six fights and has made rapid improvements to her overall game. Narita, who just celebrated her 18th birthday, has submitted back-to-back opponents in Rizin bouts.

Oyama (10-8-0) was immediately pushed as a future star by Deep Jewels even after she was defeated in her October 2020 amateur debut. She struggled against larger opponents early in her pro career, but recent super atomweight fights have allowed her to hold her own in the strength department while also showing off new tricks and more refined skills each time out. While her July 2024 Rizin debut ended in a second-round TKO loss to the promotion’s top star, Rena Kubota, Oyama has bounced back in a big way with wins in five of six fights including three under the Rizin banner. She most recently defeated Katie Perez at Rizin FF 53 six weeks ago.

Narita (4-2-0) turned pro at age 16 in August 2024 and won two of her three fights for Shooto before receiving an opportunity to debut for Rizin this past July. Her first fight for the promotion ended in a second-round submission loss to fellow grappler Moeri Suda, but Narita was undeterred and she has since notched submission wins in two subsequent appearances for Rizin. Most recently, she tapped out Bo Mi Lee with a first-round guillotine choke at Rizin FF 52 in March. A victory over Oyama would be crucial for Narita as she hopes to advance herself from prospect to contender.

Rizin Fighting Federation 54 takes place on August 11th at Toyota Arena Tokyo in Tokyo, Japan.