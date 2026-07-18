Saori Oshima, Si Woo Park Win Key Bouts At Rizin FF: Landmark Vol. 15

Avenging a loss from this past year, Saori “Little Giant” Oshima only needed 100 seconds to secure a victory in her women’s super atomweight rematch against Ye Ji Lee tonight at Rizin Fighting Federation: “Landmark Vol. 15” in Hiroshima, Japan. Oshima quickly submitted Lee with a nasty kneebar.

The card featured two additional super atomweight bouts as the promotion seeks to find challengers for its vacant title at the end of the year. Former title challenger Si Woo Park outworked Moeri “Black Diamond” Suda, and Namiko “Hime” Kawabata soundly outstruck Ayane “Barbie” Hirata.

Oshima (17-7-0) clearly had something to prove tonight after she was upset by Lee (7-9-0) in the pair’s first meeting in May 2025. Right away, she tied Lee up and latched on to her arm before throwing Lee down to the mat. Lee immediately scrambled up to her feet, however, and she suplexed Oshima down. Oshima countered by rolling into a deep kneebar on Lee’s right leg, which forced the South Korean to tap out at the 1:40 mark of the opening frame.

With finishes being heavily rewarded in the ongoing Rizin women’s “invisible” super atomweight tournament, Oshima may have earned herself a place in the vacant championship fight on New Year’s Eve with tonight’s performance. At worst, she has surely advanced on to face another contender in October or November, with the winner of that fight competing again at the end of December for the title.

Park (14-6-0) and Suda (15-8-0) had a much more compeitive bout, which went all three rounds and ended with Park’s hand raised. Suda tried to take the fight to the ground in all three rounds, and she was also much more aggressive than usual with her striking, but Park’s takedown defence was solid and she landed the more effective punches on the feet. In the final round, Park bloodied Suda’s nose, but that did not stop Suda’s forward momentum. Due to Park receiving a Yellow Card and a one point deduction in the second round for outstretching her fingers, the fight appeared to be close enough to potentially warrant a Draw from the judges, but all three scored it in favour of Park.

The two-round preliminary card bout between Kawabata (7-5-0) and Hirata (4-4-0), on the other hand, was not a close fight and Kawabata cruised to a dominant victory. Hirata did show off improvements in her striking during the first round, but it was still Kawabata who landed the more damaging blows and she stuffed Hirata’s takedown attempts. In the second round, Kawabata hurt Hirata with knees and kicks to the body, which forced a wounded Hirata to shoot for desperation takedowns. Hirata made it to the final bell, but Kawabata easily took home the Unanimous Decision victory.