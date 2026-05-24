Deep Jewels 53 Live Play-By-Play & Results

Deep Jewels returned to New Pier Hall in Tokyo, Japan tonight for Deep Jewels 53. The card was topped by a Deep Jewels Flyweight Championship bout between reigning champion Rin Nakai, who made her return to the promotion after 18 months away, and challenger Yuka “Dosukoi” Okutomi.

In the 49kg super atomweight co-main event, Eru Takebayashi looked to extend her winning streak when she took on Ye Ji Lee. Elsewhere on the card, Nonoka Sakamoto clashed with So Yul Kim in a featured strawweight showdown. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for Deep Jewels 53.

Deep Jewels Flyweight Championship – 3×5

Rin Nakai vs Yuka “Dosukoi” Okutomi

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Tatsuro Nagase. Neither woman connected with anything significant during the opening half of the first round as they pawed out with right hooks. Okutomi snapped Nakai’s head back with a hard jab. Nakai landed an overhand right and a lunging left hook. She followed with more lefts and rights after knocking Okutomi down with a leg kick. Nakai landed another strong leg kick and some hammerfists before the bell.

Round 2:

Nakai landed two right hooks and then followed up with a third one. She flurried to Okutomi’s body and head as Okutomi struggled to land much in response while backing away. Okutomi shot in for a takedown and Nakai took her back. She worked for a rear-naked choke and a face crank during the final minute.

Round 3:

Okutomi circled and Nakai kicked her lead leg. Okutomi attempted a takedown and Nakai took her back. She transitioned to a kimura attempt on Okutomi’s left arm. Okutomi defended and Nakai took her back once more. Nakai lost the position, and Okutomi briefly wound up on top, but Nakai quickly spun into an armbar attempt and Okutomi was forced to defend against it until the final bell.

Judges Shibata, Uematsu, Fukuda, Hashimoto and Toyonaga all scored the fight 30-27 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Nakai.

Winner: Rin Nakai by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after three 5:00 rounds. She improves to 29-2-1 and remains the Deep Jewels Flyweight Champion.

49kg Bout – 3×5

Ye Ji Lee vs Eru Takebayashi

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Lee caught an early kick and took Takebayashi down. She postured up with two hard right hands. Takebayashi attempted a triangle choke from the bottom and then switched to a guillotine choke. Lee punched her body and then landed more punches to Takebayashi’s face. During the final minute, Lee used a keylock attempt on Takebayashi’s right arm to set up a brief pass to mount, but Takebayashi got back to full guard.

Round 2:

The fighters battled back and forth for position in a clinch against the cage. Takebayashi threw short knees to Lee’s body. After separating, Takebayashi landed a combination and another knee. Hard punches were exchanged and Lee got the better of it. Takebayashi dove at her ankle and got Lee down against the base of the cage. Lee shook Takebayashi off of her back and settled into Takebayashi’s guard. Lee spent most of the final minute punching from Takebayashi’s half-guard and side control, but Takebayashi reversed into top position in the dying seconds and she landed some strong punches of her own.

Round 3:

Lee was not able to take Takebayashi down in the final round and Takebayashi landed four knees to her body. She scored with more knees as the round continued, but Lee dropped levels and secured a crucial takedown into half-guard. Takebayashi got back to full guard and then swept into top position herself. She spent the final 30 seconds elbowing Lee’s face from Lee’s half-guard.

Judge Nagase scored the fight 29-28 for Takebayashi. Judges Shibata and Uematsu both scored it 29-28 for the winner by Split Decision, Lee.

Winner: Ye Ji Lee by Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) after three 5:00 rounds. She improves to 7-8-0.

Strawweight Bout – 3×5

Nonoka Sakamoto vs So Yul Kim

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Takashi Hashimoto. Sakamoto took Kim’s back in a standing clinch against the cage. She tripped Kim twice and punched the side of her face. Later in the round, Sakamoto suplexed Kim down two times and hunted for a rear-naked choke. When Sakamoto eyed an armbar, Kim used the opportunity to sweep into top position and she remained there until the bell.

Round 2:

Sakamoto landed two knees to Kim’s body and impressively swept out her leg to get her down. Kim worked back to her feet and finally established some striking. She landed a combination and Sakamoto tied her up in another clinch. Kim reversed it and kneed Sakamoto’s legs until the fighters were separated. Kim landed a right cross and took Sakamoto’s back after sprawling out of a takedown attempt. Sakamoto stood and Kim suplexed her. Sakamoto attacked with a kimura from the bottom in the final seconds.

Round 3:

Kim stuffed a takedown and tried to take Sakamoto’s back. She did so and fought off another kimura attempt. Kim postured up in Sakamoto’s guard and dropped a hard right hand. Sakamoto secured a guillotine choke and Kim freed her neck. Kim punched from the top until Sakamoto exploded out from the bottom and took over top position. Sakamoto moved to side control and attempted a kimura with 30 seconds remaining. Kim defended well and the fight came to an end.

Judge Shibata scored the fight 29-28 for Kim. Judges Nagase and Uematsu scored it 30-27 and 29-28, respectively, for the winner by Split Decision, Sakamoto.

Winner: Nonoka Sakamoto by Split Decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29) after three 5:00 rounds. She improves to 3-0-0, 1 NC.

Strawweight Bout – 2×5

Yuko Kiryu vs Junna Tsukii

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Takashi Hashimoto. Kiryu used feints to set up a shot attempt, but Tsukii stuffed it and stayed on her feet. Both women landed powerful knees to the body during a prolonged clinch. Tsukii’s takedown defence was solid and she swarmed on Kiryu with punches. Kiryu weathered the storm as Tsukii began to fatigue. Kiryu took her down into half-guard and then passed to mount. She locked on a belly-down armbar, but Tsukii was saved by the bell.

Round 2:

Tsukii was on the defensive in the second round, but she did land a left cross and a side kick to Kiryu’s face while backing up. Kiryu took Tsukii down into knee-on-belly position and absolutely unloaded with hammerfists to Tsukii’s face until the fight was rightfully stopped. Very impressive finish from Kiryu.

Winner: Yuko Kiryu by TKO (Punches) at 1:37 of round two. She improves to 15-14-0.

49kg Bout – 2×5

Saki Kitamura vs Abbie So

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Takaya Ishikawa. Kitamura landed two head kicks early in the fight and followed up with straight left hands. She continued to throw head kicks that landed, but it was a kick to So’s liver that caused her to retreat and double over against the cage, and the bout was stopped.

Winner: Saki Kitamura by TKO (Kick To The Body) at 0:32 of round one. She improves to 5-5-0.

65kg Bout – 2×5

Juki Sue vs Tae “Te-a” Murayama

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Minoru Toyonaga. The fight opened with a clinch against the cage and Sue tripped Maruyama into full guard. She landed numerous right hands as Maruyama covered up against the cage. Maruyama fought off another trip attempt, but Sue continued to land punches. Sue secured a headlock throw into the scarf hold position. Sue trapped Maruyama in a scarf hold armlock and landed dozens of left hands to her face until the bout was finally stopped.

Winner: Juki Sue by TKO (Punches) at 3:44 of round one. She improves to 6-2-0, 1 NC.

44kg Microweight Bout – 2×5

Suzu Ooi vs Rena Kobayashi

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Minoru Toyonaga. The southpaw Ooi used jabs to set up left hooks and crosses while Kobayashi countered from a distance with a few straight rights. The fighters circled and traded jabs until the final minute when Ooi landed a lead right hook.

Round 2:

Ooi jabbed and landed a nice left hook. She did not follow up, however, and the fighters continued to circle one another. Ooi bloodied Kobayashi’s nose when she landed one more left hand. With 90 seconds to go, Ooi lunged forward with a three-punch combo. She pushed Kobayashi back with a front kick to the body and landed a one-two at the bell.

Judges Uematsu, Hashimoto and Nagase all scored the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Ooi.

Winner: Suzu Ooi by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 3-0-0.

53kg Bout – 2×5

Princess Saaya vs Mao Watanabe

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Akira Shibata. Strong punches were exchanged right away and Saaya took Watanabe down into full guard. Watanabe postured for an armbar and got back to her feet. Following another Saaya takedown, Watanabe trapped her in a leg scissor choke. Watanabe added in a toe hold at the same time, but Saaya managed to escape from both submissions. She took Watanabe down once more and Watanabe tried unsuccessfully for an armbar from the bottom.

Round 2:

Saaya threw Watanabe to the mat and Watanabe immediately trapped her in a buggy choke. Saaya stayed calm and worked her way free. She tried to roll Watanabe into an Anaconda Choke, but Watanabe avoided danger. Saaya retained top position until Watanabe eventually kicked her off and stood up. Saaya landed leg kicks and scored another takedown. Watanabe was unable to secure a submission from the bottom, but she did control Saaya’s posture well.

Judges Hashimoto, Uematsu and Fukuda all scored the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Saaya.

Winner: Princess Saaya by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 3-5-0.

58kg Bout – 2×5

Haruka “Boss” Suzuki vs Maho Tagawa

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Tatsuro Nagase. The fight began with an exchange of leg kicks and Suzuki landed a straight right hand. She darted in with more quick right hands until time was called and Suzuki was warned for outstretching her fingers. Action resumed and Suzuki landed leg kicks. She took Tagawa’s back and dragged her down to the mat. Tagawa stood and Suzuki kneed her thighs. Suzuki got Tagawa down to a knee and Tagawa countered with left hands.

Round 2:

Suzuki backed Tagawa up to the cage with punches and then took her down after catching a Tagawa kick attempt. Tagawa stood up and Suzuki maintained back control. The fighters separated and Suzuki charged at Tagawa with punches once again. Tagawa broke free and landed a hard one-two that prompted Suzuki to shoot for a takedown. Tagawa sprawled and punched the side of Suzuki’s face. She held Suzuki in a Brabo choke, but it was not tight and Suzuki escaped into side control. Good fight.

Judges Hashimoto, Shibata and Fukuda all scored the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Suzuki.

Winner: Haruka Suzuki by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 3-5-0.

60kg Bout – 2×5

Sayaka “Juicy” Hishinuma vs Urara

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. The much taller Urara clinched and took Hishinuma’s back. Hishinuma stood after briefly being taken down and she badly rocked Urara with a left hook. As Urara struggled to maintain her footing, Hishinuma landed more punches. A final left hook sent Urara down for good and ended the fight.

Winner: Sayaka Hishinuma by KO (Punch) at 1:17 of round one. She improves to 5-3-0.

Amateur 50kg Bout – 2×3

Marin Yamabuki vs Cocoro Taniyama

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Takaya Ishikawa. Taniyama sprawled out of a takedown attempt and quickly took Yamabuki’s back. She secured a rear-naked choke, but Yamabuki managed to break her grip. Yamabuki spun over into Taniyama’s closed guard and punched with her left hand. She mounted Taniyama and landed more punches, but Taniyama powered out from the bottom into Yamabuki’s guard. The fighters stood and Yamabuki took Taniyama down, but Taniyama held partial back control until time expired.

Round 2:

Yamabuki began the second round with a knee to Taniyama’s face and shoulder strikes in a clinch. She took Taniyama down into mount and tried to set up an arm-triangle choke. Taniyama gave up her back and so Yamabuki switched to a rear-naked choke instead. Late in the round, Yamabuki tried for a neck crank and then spun into an armbar, but the bell sounded to end the fight.

Judge Uematsu scored the fight even at 19-19 and awarded his Must Decision to Yamabuki. Judges Hashimoto and Nagase both had it 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Yamabuki.

Winner: Marin Yamabuki by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 19-19 [Must Decision: Yamabuki]) after two 3:00 rounds.

Amateur Strawweight Bout – 2×3

Mina Muramatsu vs Manami “Akipi” Abe

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Akira Shibata. Muramatsu clinched when Abe rushed forward and she tripped Abe into half-guard. Abe worked back to her feet against the cage and Muramatsu held her in a back clinch. She took Abe down into back control and maintained the position until the end of the round.

Round 2:

The second round opened with a single-leg takedown from Muramatsu. She worked from Abe’s half-guard and tried to use a shoulder choke to set up a move to mount. Abe defended and she latched on to Muramatsu’s right leg. Muramatsu punched and Abe tried for a heel hook in the final seconds.

Judges Hashimoto, Nagase and Uematsu all scored the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Muramatsu.

Winner: Mina Muramatsu by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 3:00 rounds.

Amateur Strawweight Bout – 2×3

Rio Yamauchi vs Anouk Rossen

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Akira Shibata. Yamauchi immediately held Rossen against the cage and tried to sweep out her left leg. Rossen pushed Yamauchi’s head down and tried to knee her face. She landed numerous punches to Yamauchi’s nose as Yamauchi refused to let go of her clinch grip.

Round 2:

Rossen landed knees to Yamauchi’s body until Yamauchi tripped her and punched from the top. She took Rossen’s back and continued to punch while working to set up a rear-naked choke. Rossen defended until the bell.

Judges Uematsu, Nagase and Toyonaga all scored the fight even at 19-19 and all three awarded their Must Decisions to the winner, Yamauchi.

Winner: Rio Yamauchi by Unanimous Decision (19-19 [Must Decision: Yamauchi], 19-19 [Must Decision: Yamauchi], 19-19 [Must Decision: Yamauchi]) after two 3:00 rounds.

Amateur 49kg Bout – 2×3

Destiny Grounds vs Asuka Yokoe

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Takaya Ishikawa. Grounds backed Yokoe up against the cage and the fighters battled for position until Grounds broke free with a right hook. She landed a quick one-two and then took Yokoe down. Grounds punched from the top until Yokoe scrambled up to her feet. Yokoe landed knees to Grounds’s body and Grounds finished the round with three punches.

Round 2:

Grounds landed a nice right hook and she punched her way free from a brief Yokoe clinch. Yokoe swept out Grounds’s leg and got her down. Grounds got to her knees and then used a body lock to muscle Yokoe off of her. Grounds stood and the fight came to a close.

Judges Uematsu, Nagase and Toyonaga all scored the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Grounds.

Winner: Destiny Grounds by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 3:00 rounds.