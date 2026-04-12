Natalia Kuziutina Submits Ayaka Hamasaki At Rizin FF: Landmark Vol. 13

LFA Interim Strawweight Champion Natalia “Kuzya” Kuziutina scored a big victory in her super atomweight debut tonight at Rizin Fighting Federation: “Landmark Vol. 13” in Fukuoka, Japan. The 2016 Olympic bronze medallist judoka submitted former Rizin champ Ayaka Hamasaki in the first round.

Kuziutina’s impressive win over Hamasaki became even more impactful shortly after it happened and she may now be in line for a shot at the Rizin FF Women’s Super Atomweight Championship that was vacated tonight by Seika Izawa, who announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

Kuziutina (10-1-0) and Hamasaki (26-8-0) traded kicks until Kuziutina initiated a clinch against the cage. Time was called when Hamasaki was kneed in the groin, but action resumed and Kuziutina secured a body-lock takedown into Hamasaki’s half-guard. She spent most of the round elbowing Hamasaki’s body and punching her face. As time ticked down, Kuziutina moved to side control and landed knees. She latched on to Hamasaki’s right arm and spun into an armbar for the tapout win at the 4:55 mark of the opening round.

At the time, Izawa had not yet vacated her title, and it seemed like Kuziutina’s win over Hamasaki could propel her into a fight against the undefeated champion. Instead, with the belt now up for grabs, it would seem probable that Kuziutina will be vying for it later this year against an undetermined opponent.



Natalia Kuziutina (left) and Ayaka Hamasaki (right) following Rizin FF: Landmark Vol. 13.

“I’m glad I got the finish because I need to get them if I am going to become champion,” Kuziutina said backstage after her win. “[Hamasaki] has good striking, but I have experience from judo. I did a call and response [during the fight] with coach ‘King Mo’ [Muhammed Lawal], and he told me exactly when I needed to get the finish. I want to become champ and I want to compete in the vacant title fight.”

“I couldn’t do anything,” Hamasaki reflected backstage on her loss. “I expected her to be strong, but her top control was better than I thought and I was not able to stay standing and strike. I can’t think about my career right now. I need to take time to rest and reflect on it.”