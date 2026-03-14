Shizuka Sugiyama Regains Flyweight Title At Pancrase 361

Shizuka Sugiyama became a two-time Flyweight Queen of Pancrase champ with a lopsided Unanimous Decision victory tonight at Pancrase 361 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. The 17-year veteran defeated previously unbeaten Ayane Wada for the vacant title in the night’s co-main event.

Sugiyama dictated the pace of the fight from start to finish tonight by scoring takedowns and controlling the frequent clinch battles against the cage with effective knees to the body. She now reclaims the Pancrase title belt that was recently vacated by her previous opponent, Fumika Watanabe.

Sugiyama (24-8-1) clinched early on and held Wada (2-1-0) against the fence as she kneed her body and tried to sweep out Wada’s leg. She got Wada down into half-guard and punched until Wada exploded out from the bottom and took top position. Sugiyama postured for a triangle choke and then stood up late in the round. In the second stanza, Sugiyama landed an overhand right and then took Wada down after catching a kick. She landed short punches and forearm strikes from Wada’s half-guard until Wada stood and Sugiyama repeatedly kneed her in the body. Wada could not escape from the clinch and Sugiyama kneed her until the bell.

After controlling the first half of round three with more knees during a lengthy clinch, Sugiyama took Wada down and landed punches and hammerfists from the top. That continued until Wada kicked Sugiyama off during the final 30 seconds. Wada landed a three-punch combo to begin the fourth round and Sugiyama held her against the cage. Both women landed knees to the body and Sugiyama controlled the positional battles. Wada stayed on her feet until Sugiyama tripped her with five seconds to go, and Wada threw up her legs for a triangle choke.

Sugiyama was simply relentless with her knee attacks from the clinch, and she spent almost the entire final round nullifying Wada’s offence by tying her up and kneeing her midsection. Wada landed a combination late in the round and Sugiyama responded with a head kick and a front kick to the body.

All three judges scored the fight 50-45 for Sugiyama, who regained the Flyweight Queen of Pancrase Championship that she lost one year ago when she was knocked out by Watanabe. That setback was only Sugiyama’s second defeat since the end of 2018, and she once again reigns atop the Pancrase 125-pound women’s division.