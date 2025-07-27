Seika Izawa, Moeri Suda Earn Stoppage Wins At “Super Rizin 4”

Rizin FF Women’s Super Atomweight Champion Seika Izawa overcame an overweight opponent and cruised to another quick victory tonight at Rizin Fighting Federation: “Super Rizin 4” in Saitama, Japan. Izawa submitted Yu Jin Shin, who missed weight for the non-title strawweight matchup.

Izawa’s title was initially set to be on the line tonight, but Shin failed to make weight for the second consecutive fight even after the weight limit had been increased. Also tonight, Moeri “Black Diamond” Suda spoiled the Rizin debut of 17-year-old Noeru “Noel” Narita in their super atomweight bout.

Izawa (16-0-0), who was enraged at the weigh-ins when Shin (3-1-0, 1 NC) failed to make weight again, had promised to make Shin regret coming to Rizin by defeating her tonight. She did just that and completely dominated the South Korean during tonight’s brief matchup.

Izawa secured a quick takedown into side control and she landed knees and forearm strikes to Shin’s face early on. Shin evaded a Brabo choke, but Izawa punched from the top and then locked on an arm-triangle choke. Shin had nowhere to go and tapped out at the 2:24 mark, ending the fight in quick and decisive fashion.

Since the end of 2022, Izawa’s Rizin career has been a turbulent one as the promotion has matched her up against opponents competing in their retirement bouts or others who are woefully outmatched. Despite Shin’s massive weight miss for Road FC in December, Rizin nevertheless brought her in to face Izawa anyway, and in the end Izawa did not even receive an opportunity to defend her title.

“The fight was good,” Izawa said backstage. “I expected that Moeri would win and I would like to face the winner between Moeri and Saori [Oshima]. I would also like to face Jeong Eun Park. I will do a ‘Seika Challenge’ [to determine my next opponent]. Please wait for details.”



A victorious Seika Izawa (left) and Moeri Suda (right) following Super Rizin 4.

Suda (14-6-0) continued her streak of victories with a dominant performance tonight against a game Narita (2-2-0), who was forced to play defence right from the outset. Suda trapped Narita in a triangle choke for the entire duration of the first round and elbowed the side of Narita’s head. She was not able to secure a finish, but the hold kept Narita trapped in place and stifled any attempts at offence save for a few hammerfists.

In the second round, Suda clinched with Narita and took her down after sweeping out her leg. She moved from side control to mount and then locked on an armbar as Narita tried to get to her feet. Narita was stuck face-down on the mat as Suda cranked on her arm, and the teen was forced to submit to Suda’s armbar at the 3:02 mark of round two.

“I’m not satisfied about the fight,” Suda admitted backstage. “I got the finish, but I wanted it earlier. Seika’s performance was great. I’m not ready to face her yet, but I want to in the future. I would like to fight against Saori Oshima because I lost to her before.”

Suda, who turns 21 in two days, has won six of her past seven fights including four in a row.