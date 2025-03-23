Deep Jewels 48 Live Play-By-Play & Results

Deep Jewels returns to New Pier Hall in Tokyo, Japan tonight with 11 fights on its latest all-female card. Deep Jewels 48 is headlined by a 49kg super atomweight contest between former Jewels, Rizin FF and Invicta FC champion Ayaka Hamasaki and top prospect Moeri “Black Diamond” Suda.

In the bantamweight co-main event, Deep Jewels featherweight titleholder Yoko Higashi makes her return to the promotion against Mana Akagi, who has posted first-round submission victories in two of her past three fights. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the Deep Jewels 48 card.

49kg Bout – 3×5

Ayaka Hamasaki vs Moeri “Black Diamond” Suda

Bantamweight Bout – 3×5

Yoko Higashi vs Mana Akagi

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Akagi landed two right hands and then dropped levels for a brief takedown. Higashi stood and she sprawled out of an Akagi takedown, then punched the side of her face. Akagi stood and Higashi dragged her down. More punches landed for Higashi and she postured up with more damaging strikes. Akagi attempted an armbar and landed an upkick from the bottom. Higashi dropped more punches to Akagi’s face and Akagi rolled over. Higashi punched and secured a face crank in the final seconds.

Round 2:

Higashi dropped Akagi with a lead left hook early in the second round and followed with more punches on the ground. She hunted for a rear-naked choke and Akagi tried to get to her feet. Higashi landed numerous right hands and prevented Akagi from standing. She mounted Akagi with 90 seconds remaining and landed right hands until the fight was stopped.

Winner: Yoko Higashi by TKO (Punches) at 3:48 of round two. She improves to 9-5-0.

49kg Bout – 2×5

Hikaru Aono vs Saki Kitamura

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Minoru Toyonaga. Aono took Kitamura’s back and dragged her down to the mat. Kitamura briefly stood and Aono pulled her back down with a tight headlock. Kitamura prevented Aono from setting up a scarf hold armlock, but Aono moved to Kitamura’s back and she transitioned from a rear-naked choke to an armbar. Kitamura spun free and escaped to her feet. Aono dove at her legs and pulled her down into back control again. Kitamura stood up momentarily and landed a hard knee, but she was taken down again. Aono almost got a twister setup late in the round, but Kitamura turned to her side to prevent it and time expired.

Round 2:

Kitamura sprawled to defend against an Aono takedown attempt and she landed punches to the side of Aono’s head before taking her back. Aono grabbed Kitamura’s ankle and used that to set up a sweep into top position. Kitamura rolled and Aono trapped her right arm with her legs. She landed left hands to Kitamura’s face and Kitamura tried to get to her feet against the cage. Aono held her down and she finished the round by landing punches to both sides of Kitamura’s face.

Winner: Hikaru Aono by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 12-7-0.

44kg Microweight Bout – 2×5

Momoko Yamazaki vs Kimika “Jaka” Kawaguchi

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Akira Shibata. Yamazaki landed a right hook early on and the taller Kawaguchi clinched and held her against the fence. Yamazaki countered with a takedown and she postured up with punches to Kawaguchi’s face. Kawaguchi attempted an armbar from the bottom, but Yamazaki stayed calm and freed her arm. She then dropped hard punches from the top and Kawaguchi tried again for an armbar and a triangle choke. Yamazaki escaped again and she landed a few more punches before the end of the round.

Round 2:

Yamazaki countered a clinch with a knee to Kawaguchi’s midsection. She took Kawaguchi’s back in a standing clinch, but Kawaguchi turned into it and both women battled for position. Kawaguchi got Yamazaki down and Yamazaki punched from the bottom as Kawaguchi threw hammerfists from the top. Yamazaki scrambled up to her feet and Kawaguchi used a body-lock takedown to get her down into side control. Late in the round, Kawaguchi took Yamazaki’s back, but Yamazaki turned over into her guard just before the bell.

Winner: Momoko Yamazaki by Split Decision (19-19 [Must Decision: Yamazaki], 19-19 [Must Decision: Yamazaki], 19-19 [Must Decision: Kawaguchi]) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 5-7-0.

44kg Microweight Bout – 2×5

Rena Kobayashi vs Kyoka “Chibisai” Minagawa

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Minoru Toyonaga. Kobayashi clinched and tried to take Minagawa down in the opening minute. She did so on her second try and Minagawa popped right back up. Kobayashi tripped Minagawa into mount and punched until Minagawa gave up her back. Kobayashi secured a rear-naked choke, but Minagawa refused to submit and she broke Kobayashi’s grip. Minagawa got to her knees as Kobayashi punched the side of her head. Dominant round for Kobayashi.

Round 2:

Kobayashi immediately clinched and she swept out Minagawa’s leg. Kobayashi postured up with punches and then moved to half-guard, where she landed more short strikes. Minagawa was unable to get up and Kobayashi took her back and sunk in both hooks. She punched the side of Minagawa’s head and then turned over into mount. Kobayashi landed numerous punches as Minagawa rolled and tried to escape. Kobayashi continued to land hammerfists to the sides of her head and the bout was ultimately waved off.

Winner: Rena Kobayashi by TKO (Punches) at 4:18 of round two. She improves to 5-4-0.

49kg Bout – 2×5

Misaki Suda vs Princess Saaya

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Suda landed two right hands and quickly followed up with three knees to Saaya’s body from a Thai clinch. She dropped Saaya with a right cross, but Saaya recovered quickly and locked on an armbar from the bottom. Suda tried to spin free, but she could not pull her arm out. Suda eventually escaped and she secured a standing rear-naked choke as the fighters rose to their feet. Suda pulled Saaya down to the mat and continued to try to finish the choke, but Saaya defended well. Suda locked on one more choke in the dying seconds of the round, but Saaya made it to the bell.

Round 2:

Saaya clinched and held Suda against the cage while landing short knees in the second round until Suda used an impressive throw to get her down into side control. Saaya managed to get a leg in to get to half-guard, but Sude returned to side control after landing two short right hands. Saaya swept and wound up on top in side control herself. She mounted Suda and then took her back. Suda was able to shake Saaya off and both women stood up, only for Suda to whip Saaya back down to the mat just before time expired.

Winner: Misaki Suda by Split Decision (20-18, 19-19 [Must Decision: Suda], 19-19 [Must Decision: Saaya]) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 2-0-0.

63kg Bout – 2×5

Elena vs Yuko “Pochan Z” Matsuura

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Minoru Toyonaga. Matsuura tried to brawl right away and she fired off right hands while ducking her head. Elena used leg kicks to set up jab-cross combos and the fighters clinched against the cage. Elena kneed Matsuura in the body and she walked her down with jabs and a right hook after breaking free from the clinch. Elena landed body kicks and then began to target Matsuura’s lead leg. A hard right cross and a head kick landed for Elena, but Matsuura was unfazed. Elena finished a combination with a spinning back kick to the body, then backed Matsuura up with more punches. She lost her balance while throwing a kick and Matsuura took top position in Elena’s half-guard. Matsuura got to mount and rained down hammerfists, but time expired.

Round 2:

Elena grazed with a head kick and she was the clear aggressor in the second round as Matsuura circled away. The fighters clinched in the centre of the cage and then moved to the fence before separating. Elena landed a nice one-two and time was called to check on Matsuura’s right eye, which had developed significant swelling below the eye. Action was allowed to continue and Elena landed jabs and a head kick as Matsuura’s eye swelled shut. Elena landed five punches and then two kicks to Matsuura’s upper body. Matsuura fired back with two looping right hooks, but Elena continued to jab and referee Toyonaga finally waved off the fight due to Matsuura’s damaged eye.

Winner: Elena by TKO (Eye Injury) at 4:50 of round two. She improves to 1-0-0.

Strawweight Bout – 2×5

Yua Yokose vs Karin Horii

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Much like her sister had just done in the previous fight, Yokose punched her way into an early clinch and she landed a knee before Horii pushed her away. Yokose scored with another combination and she took Horii down. Yokose briefly held mount and she struck from the top, but an attempt to take Horii’s back failed and Horii managed to take Yokose’s back during a scramble. Yokose stood and pushed Horii up against the cage until the fighters were separated. Yokose landed punches and knees before taking Horii down into half-guard, where she landed left hands while pinning down Horii’s right arm. Yokose moved to a top-side crucifix and landed unanswered punches to Horii’s face until the end of the round.

Round 2:

Yokose landed a strong right cross to begin the second round and Horii tried to take her down after catching a kick. Yokose sprawled and trapped Horii in an Anaconda Choke. She rolled to her side to tighten the choke, forcing Horii to submit.

Winner: Yua Yokose by Submission (Anaconda Choke) at 1:10 of round two. She improves to 1-1-0.

49kg Bout – 2×5

Miku Yokose vs Asuka Yokoe

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Yokose stunned Yokoe with a left hook seconds into the fight and she dropped her to a knee with a follow-up barrage. Yokoe recovered and the fighters circled until Yokose landed an overhand left and clinched. She got Yokoe down and briefly landed punches before taking Yokoe’s back and locking on a rear-naked choke. Yokoe defended and broke Yokose’s grip once, but she secured a second choke and Yokoe tapped out.

Winner: Miku Yokose by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 2:25 of round one. She improves to 1-1-0.

Strawweight Kickboxing Bout – 2×2

Saki Nakamura vs Yuka Shimamura

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Akira Shibata. Punching flurries were exchanged right away and Nakamura backed Shimamura up with two front kicks. She fell once, but resumed marching forward and swarmed on Shimamura with more punches. Shimamura threw three spinning backfists, but she was otherwise completely on the defensive as Nakamura outlanded her by a significant margin and never stopped throwing punches, which bloodied Shimamura’s nose.

Round 2:

Nakamura remained the aggressor in the second round, but Shimamura did have some success with counter left hooks and knees. Nakamura landed two overhand rights and a body kick, followed by a knee to the liver. Shimamura scored with a flurry of punches and the fight ended with both women landing looping hooks. Non-stop action throughout.

Winner: Saki Nakamura by Majority Decision (20-18, 20-18, 19-19) after two 2:00 rounds.

Amateur Strawweight Bout – 2×3

Akipi vs Serina Wada

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Akira Shibata. Wada immediately clinched and she landed two short right hands as the fighters battled for position against the cage. Akipi tripped her to the mat and soon transitioned to her back. She locked on a tight rear-naked choke and Wada tried to roll to escape. She could not break Akipi’s grip and was forced to tap out.

Winner: Akipi by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 1:01 of round one.