UFC Fight Night 218: “Lewis vs Spivak” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight for UFC Fight Night 218: “Lewis vs Spivak.” The event was headlined by a rescheduled heavyweight matchup between contenders Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis and Sergey “The Polar Bear” Spivak.

In the light heavyweight co-main event, Da Woon “Sseda” Jung took on Devin “Brown Bear” Clark. Elsewhere on the main card, Marcin “Tybur” Tybura faced off against Blagoy “Baga” Ivanov in a featured heavyweight clash. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for UFC Fight Night 218.

Sergey “The Polar Bear” Spivak vs Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis

Round 1:

Spivak secured an early body lock and he threw Lewis down to the ground. Spivak landed on top in the scarf hold position and he landed punches when Lewis gave up his back. Spivak briefly mounted Lewis and landed more punches. Lewis got to his feet and he was immediately dragged back down. This happened over and over again and Spivak pushed Lewis face-first to the mat each time. He locked on an arm-triangle choke and Lewis tapped out.

Winner: Sergey Spivak by Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) at 3:05 of round one. He improves to 16-3-0.

Devin “Brown Bear” Clark vs Da Woon “Sseda” Jung

Round 1:

Clark clinched and held Jung against the cage while kneeing him in the thigh. Jung reversed the clinch and he took Clark’s back. Clark prevented Jung from taking him down and he turned into the clinch. Jung landed an elbow that cut Clark, who threw a leg kick in response. Clark took Jung down very briefly and Jung returned to his feet. Jung landed an elbow, but Clark reversed a takedown and he finished the round strong with elbows from the top. 10-9 Clark due to the late rally.

Round 2:

The second round began with a takedown from Clark, but Jung rose to his feet and he took Clark’s back against the cage. Clark turned into the clinch and kneed Jung’s thigh. Jung landed an elbow on the break and he blocked a head kick. Clark went high with a head kick attempt that was blocked. Jung countered a leg kick with a hard right hand and Clark clinched. Jung reversed it and Clark threw shoulder strikes to his face. 10-9 Clark by a slim margin.

Round 3:

Jung fought off two takedown attempts from Clark and he tripped him to the mat. Jung worked from the top in Clark’s half-guard and hunted for an arm-triangle choke. Clark gave up his back and Jung got too high on it, which allowed Clark to escape out the back and stand up. He landed two jabs and an overhand right. Jung blocked a head kick and Clark clinched. He landed an elbow and Jung responded with a knee. Jung threw a spinning back elbow and Clark cracked him with a right hook. The fight ended with an exchange of heavy punches and a Clark takedown into mount. 10-9 Clark.

Winner: Devin Clark by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. He improves to 14-7-0.

Marcin “Tybur” Tybura vs Blagoy “Baga” Ivanov

Round 1:

Nothing transpired until Tybura landed a body kick one minute into the round and Ivanov countered with a left hook. He landed a jab-cross combo and then an overhand left as Tybura moved forward. Ivanov landed another one-two, but Tybura connected with a right hook. Ivanov flurried with punches in the final minute and he landed one more combo shortly before the bell. 10-9 Ivanov.

Round 2:

Ivanov used his jab to set up a left hook in round two. Tybura jabbed as well, but Ivanov scored with another left hand. Tybura landed a body kick and Ivanov quickly responded with a one-two. He backed Tybura up momentarily with a left hook and a lead right hand to the body. Time was called when Ivanov was kicked in the groin. Action resumed and Ivanov landed a looping left hook. Tybura landed a body kick and a right hook, but Ivanov knocked him off-balance with a counter right hook in close. Tybura landed a leg kick and Ivanov flurried with punches to Tybura’s head and body. Close round. 10-9 Ivanov.

Round 3:

Tybura took Ivanov down right away in round three and he took his back while preventing Ivanov from getting back to his feet. Very little happened throughout the round as Tybura held Ivanov down. Ivanov finally got to his knees with 15 seconds remaining and he stood up just before the bell. 10-9 Tybura. Dreadful fight.

Winner: Marcin Tybura by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 24-7-0.

“The Korean Superboy” Doo Ho Choi vs Kyle “The Monster” Nelson

Round 1:

Choi landed two strong calf kicks in the opening seconds, but he slipped while throwing another kick and Nelson took his back. He slammed Choi down and prevented him from standing up. Nelson took Choi’s back and locked on a rear-naked choke, but Choi was able to turn to his side and quickly escape. He wound up in a top-side crucifix and pinned down Nelson’s arms. Nelson got back to half-guard and Choi landed an elbow. Close opening round. 10-9 Choi.

Round 2:

Nelson hurt Choi with a right hook and a flying knee in round two. Choi recovered and he landed a leg kick. Both men connected with right hooks at the same time and Choi cut Nelson’s forehead with an elbow. Two leg kicks scored for Choi, who continued to attack Nelson’s lead leg. Choi landed a one-two combo and avoided a Nelson right hand. Late in the round, Choi scored with a right hook and a calf kick that caused Nelson to stumble. 10-9 Choi.

Round 3:

Choi opened the final round with a brutal hook-uppercut combo to Nelson’s head and body, but Nelson was able to tie him up in a clinch and he took Choi’s back. Nelson eventually dumped Choi to the mat and Choi got to his knees against the cage. He stood up and Nelson was forced to pull guard when his takedown attempt failed. Time was called when Choi landed an illegal headbutt. The fight resumed and Nelson dropped levels for a takedown again. Choi sprawled and punched Nelson’s ribs throughout the final 30 seconds. 9-9 due to the point deduction. Scores could be all over the place.

Result: Majority Draw (29-27 [Choi], 28-28, 28-28) after three rounds. Choi moves to 14-4-1, while Nelson is now 13-5-1.

Adam Fugitt vs Yusaku Kinoshita

Round 1:

Kinoshita was aggressive with his punches early in the fight and he backed Fugitt up against the cage. Fugitt landed a counter hook and Kinoshita scored with a flush head kick. Fugitt was unfazed and he took Kinoshita down momentarily. Kinoshita stood and Fugitt swept out his leg. He took Kinoshita’s back as Kinoshita returned to his feet. Fugitt landed a knee and Kinoshita broke free from the clinch. Fujitt knocked Kinoshita down with a left hook, then followed with a right hand and a knee when Kinoshita got back to his feet. Fugitt took Kinoshita down into back control and he hunted for a rear-naked choke. Kinoshita turned over and Fugitt rained down vicious elbows until the fight was stopped.

Winner: Adam Fugitt by TKO (Elbows) at 4:36 of round one. He improves to 9-3-0.

