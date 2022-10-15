UFC Fight Night 212: “Grasso vs Araujo” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship concluded another run of events at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada today with UFC Fight Night 212: “Grasso vs Araujo.” The card was headlined by a women’s flyweight clash between Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo, as each looked to secure a title shot.

In the bantamweight co-main event, “Killer” Cub Swanson battled Jonathan “Dragon” Martinez. Elsewhere on the main card, Jordan “The Beverly Hills Ninja” Wright faced off against Duško “Thunder” Todorović in middleweight action. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for UFC Fight Night 212.

Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo

Round 1:

Grasso established her jab right away and both women landed jab-cross combos as they traded strikes in the centre of the cage. Grasso’s face reddened from the force of Araujo’s punches, but she prevented Araujo from securing a clinch. Araujo landed a right hook and Grasso followed up on a leg kick with a lead left hand. More jabs were exchanged and Araujo took Grasso down very briefly. The fighters stood and Grasso landed two knees in a clinch. Araujo closed out the round with short right hands while holding Grasso against the fence. Close round. 10-9 Grasso, just barely.

Round 2:

Araujo scored with two lead left hooks in the second round and the fighters traded punches until she took Grasso down into side control. Grasso tried unsuccessfully to scramble up, but Araujo kept her pinned down. Grasso eventually exploded up to her feet and she used her jab to set up a right cross. Grasso continued to land punches and she backed Araujo up with a one-two combo. Araujo shot in and took her down to a knee just before time expired. 10-9 Grasso despite the takedowns.

Round 3:

The third round began with the fighters trading jabs and straight right hands for the first two minutes. Grasso landed two hard punches and then threw a body kick. She attempted a spinning backfist that missed and Araujo countered with a right hook. An overhand right scored for Grasso and he landed a leg kick soon after. Late in the round, Grasso connected with two quick punches and Araujo answered with a right hand at the bell. Another close round. 10-9 Grasso.

Round 4:

Grasso landed a counter jab-cross combo as Araujo moved forward in round four. She continued to use her jab to set up straight right hands, but Araujo connected with a solid right cross of her own. Grasso landed a quick flurry and sidestepped to avoid a right hand from Araujo. Grasso blocked a head kick, but Araujo landed a straight right. A hard right hand scored for Grasso and Araujo backed up momentarily. In the final minute, Araujo shot in for a takedown and Grasso stayed on her feet. A clinch battle ensued and Grasso threw knees to the body. 10-9 Grasso.

Round 5:

Grasso kept her distance and jabbed in the final round. She scored with a right hook and Araujo clinched. Grasso broke free and landed a jab-cross combo. Araujo was the aggressor, but Grasso’s counterpunches remained effective and she used her jab to keep Araujo at bay. Grasso blocked a head kick and Araujo landed a lead left hand. A big right hand landed for Grasso late in the fight and Araujo tied her up in a clinch. Close final round. 10-9 Grasso.

Winner: Alexa Grasso by Unanimous Decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46) after five rounds. She improves to 15-3-0.

Jonathan “Dragon” Martinez vs “Killer” Cub Swanson

Round 1:

Martinez threw two hard kicks to the body early in the fight and he held Swanson against the cage. Swanson pushed him away and charged forward with a leg kick and two punches. Martinez countered with two more body kicks and Swanson took him down. Martinez swept and he landed an elbow before Swanson got to one knee. The fight returned to the feet and Martinez landed a leg kick. He continued to attack Swanson’s body with kicks and countered a leg kick with a one-two. Late in the round, Martinez finished a flurry with a head kick attempt. He dropped Swanson with a knee and tried to finish him with hammerfists on the ground. Swanson stood and Martinez hurt him again with a knee to the body. He threw left hands as Swanson covered up against the cage until the bell. 10-9 Martinez.

Round 2:

Martinez got Swanson down against the cage and resumed punching the side of his head. Swanson sat up and Martinez eyed an arm-triangle choke. Swanson dropped to his back again and Martinez prevented him from standing up. Swanson finally got to his feet and Martinez landed a knee on the break. Swanson scored with a right hook and a lead left hand. Martinez dropped Swanson with two leg kicks and Swanson switched stances when he got back to his feet. One more leg kick sent Swanson crashing to the mat in pain, and the fight was stopped.

Winner: Jonathan Martinez by TKO (Leg Kick) at 4:19 of round two. He improves to 17-4-0.

Duško “Thunder” Todorović vs Jordan “The Beverly Hills Ninja” Wright

Round 1:

Wright secured a body lock and worked for a takedown against the cage early in the fight. Todorović held him in a front headlock, but Wright took him down and passed to half-guard. Todorović spun into a heel hook attempt from the bottom, but Wright punched his way free and he hurt Todorović with left hands to the side of his face. Todorović stood against the cage and Wright landed a hard knee to the body. He took Todorović down and used an arm-triangle choke attempt to set up a pass to mount. Todorović countered with another heel hook attempt and that allowed him to get back to his feet. Wright took him down once more in the final ten seconds. 10-9 Wright.

Round 2:

Todorović swarmed on Wright with punches in the second round and he backed him up twice with hard flurries. Two lead left hooks and a straight right scored for Todorović. Wright dove for a desperation takedown and Todorović battered him with hammerfists. Todorović continued to flurry with punches to Wright’s body and head. Wright somehow stayed on his feet and he tried again for a takedown. Todorović reversed it into full mount and he dropped punches and elbows as an exhausted Wright covered up. Todorović continued to strike until the fight was stopped.

Winner: Duško Todorović by TKO (Punches & Elbows) at 3:12 of round two. He improves to 12-3-0.

Raphael Assuncao vs Victor “La Mangosta” Henry

Round 1:

Assuncao caught a body kick and landed two right hands before Henry freed his leg. He landed a strong body kick and Assuncao fired back with a one-two. Henry escaped from a clinch, but Assuncao tied him up in another one against the cage. The fighters separated in the final 90 seconds and Assuncao blocked a head kick. Assuncao caught another body kick and landed a right hook. A short right uppercut scored for Assuncao and Henry finished the round with two right hands. 10-9 Henry by a slim margin.

Round 2:

Henry landed a jab-cross combo in the second round and avoided spinning back kicks from Assuncao. A right hook landed for Assuncao and he took Henry down. Henry punched from the bottom and Assuncao passed to side control. Henry scrambled up to his feet and he landed a knee to the body during a brief clinch. Assuncao caught a kick from Henry and cracked him with four hard right hands as Henry balanced on one leg. He took Henry down and Henry, bleeding from a cut near his left eye, quickly postured for a triangle choke. Assuncao avoided it and Henry looked to set up a leg submission instead. He got to his feet and Assuncao landed a left hand before the bell. 10-9 Assuncao.

Round 3:

Assuncao cracked Henry with a hard left hook early in round three. Henry answered with a right uppercut and Assuncao clinched. Henry pushed him away and punches were exchanged, with Assuncao landing two right hooks. He took Henry down and Henry quickly worked back to his feet. An elbow landed for Henry, but Assuncao caught another kick and tried for a takedown. Henry broke free and Assuncao landed a knee and an elbow. Henry fought off another takedown attempt and Assuncao kept him pinned against the fence. Assuncao wobbled Henry with a left hook late in the close fight. 10-9 Assuncao.

Winner: Raphael Assuncao by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. He improves to 28-9-0.

“Atomic” Alonzo Menifield vs Misha Cirkunov

Round 1:

Cirkunov landed a hard jab and tried for a takedown, but Menifield stuffed it. He cut Cirkunov beside his left eye with a right hook, then dropped him with a left. Cirkunov rolled to his back and Menifield bounced his head off of the canvas with two hammerfists and a left hand on the ground for a quick knockout win.

Winner: Alonzo Menifield by KO (Punches) at 1:28 of round one. He improves to 13-3-0.

(Undercard results and play-by-play on Page Two.)