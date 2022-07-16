UFC On ABC 3: “Ortega vs Rodriguez” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship headed to UBS Arena in Elmont, New York today for UFC on ABC 3: “Ortega vs Rodriguez.” The event featured a featherweight contender’s bout between recent title challenger Brian “T-City” Ortega and Yair “El Pantera” Rodriguez, as both looked for a key victory.

In the strawweight co-main event, Michelle “The Karate Hottie” Waterson-Gomez made her return to action when she faced Amanda “Amandinha” Lemos. Jingliang “The Leech” Li met Muslim “King of Kung Fu” Salikhov at welterweight. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for UFC on ABC 3.

Yair “El Pantera” Rodriguez vs Brian “T-City” Ortega

Round 1:

Punches were exchanged right away and Rodriguez landed a nice right cross. Ortega pressed forward and opened a cut below Rodriguez’s right eye with a jab, but Rodriguez countered with a one-two and Ortega tied him up in a clinch. Rodriguez prevented Ortega from taking him down and he landed a hard right hand after separating from the clinch. Rodriguez followed up with a front kick and Ortega finally got him down. Rodriguez postured for an armbar from the bottom and Ortega pulled his arm out. In the process, his shoulder separated. Ortega fell to his back and indicated the injury, forcing the fight to be stopped.

Winner: Yair Rodriguez by TKO (Shoulder Injury) at 4:11 of round one. He improves to 14-3-0, 1 NC.

Amanda “Amandinha” Lemos vs Michelle “The Karate Hottie” Waterson-Gomez

Round 1:

Waterson-Gomez landed a side kick to Lemos’s chest in the opening minute and Lemos jabbed in response. Waterson-Gomez landed two leg kicks and she avoided a flurry from Lemos. Leg kicks were exchanged and Lemos almost fell while throwing a right hand. Lemos landed a leg kick and Waterson-Gomez took her down into full guard. Waterson-Gomez passed to half-guard and landed a right hand, but Lemos swept in the final seconds and Waterson-Gomez latched on to her arm from the bottom. 10-9 Waterson-Gomez.

Round 2:

Lemos landed an early right hook and Waterson-Gomez threw two side kicks to the body. Lemos landed a right hook to the body, but Waterson-Gomez took her down. Lemos got to her feet and pulled guard with a tight guillotine choke. Waterson-Gomez tried to hold on, but tapped out after a few seconds.

Winner: Amanda Lemos by Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 1:48 of round two. She improves to 12-2-1.

Jingliang “The Leech” Li vs Muslim “King of Kung Fu” Salikhov

Round 1:

Salikhov threw a spinning hook kick early in the first minute and he attempted another spinning kick after Li landed a lead left hook. A hard leg kick scored for Li and Salikhov took him down. Salikhov struck from the top in Li’s guard with elbows and left hands. He stood up and allowed Li to follow. Salikhov missed with a spinning backfist and he partially landed with a spinning back kick to the upper body. The round ended with Salikhov landing a strong leg kick. 10-9 Salikhov.

Round 2:

Salikhov caught a kick and landed a counter right cross, then dumped Li to the mat. Li returned to his feet and he landed a lead left hook. Salikhov stepped forward with a left hook of his own and Li took Salikhov down. Li tried to set up a Brabo choke on the way up, but Salikhov broke his grip and pushed Li away. Li landed a right cross and a jab, then backed up to avoid a spinning back kick from Salikhov. Li hurt Salikhov with a right hook and Salikhov shot in for a takedown. Li stuffed it and he floored Salikhov with another right hand. The fight was not immediately stopped, so Li landed three elbows on the ground and referee Dan Miragliotta waved it off.

Winner: Jingliang Li by TKO (Punch & Elbows) at 4:38 of round two. He improves to 19-7-0.

Matt “Danger” Schnell vs Su “Tibetan Eagle” Mudaerji

Round 1:

Mudaerji kicked at Schnell’s lead leg during the opening minute and Schnell landed a right hook. Mudaerji continued to throw kicks from a southpaw stance until Schnell took him down into mount. Mudaerji gave up his back and then turned over into Schnell’s guard. Schnell postured for a triangle choke and switched to an omoplata. He used it to roll into top position and landed an elbow. Schnell postured up with punches and another elbow, but Mudaerji landed elbows of his own from the bottom. Back-and-forth round. 10-9 Schnell.

Round 2:

Time was called early in round two when Schnell was kicked in the groin. Action resumed after a minute and Mudaerji wobbled Schnell with a left hook. He hurt him again with an elbow to the temple, but Schnell recovered quickly. Mudaerji dropped Schnell with a left cross and followed with hammerfists on the ground, but Schnell recovered again and got to his feet. Mudaerji landed a series of standing elbow strikes that hurt Schnell repeatedly, but he stayed on his feet. Mudaerji stunned Schnell with a right cross, but Schnell hurt Mudaerji in return with two counter hooks. He took Mudaerji down and battered him with elbows from mount that opened a bad cut beside Mudaerji’s left eye. Mudaerji finally swept from the bottom, but Schnell locked on a triangle choke in the process. Mudaerji tried to strike from the top, but Schnell tightened the choke and Mudaerji was rendered unconscious.

Winner: Matt Schnell by Technical Submission (Triangle Choke) at 4:24 of round two. He improves to 16-6-0, 1 ND.

“Hurricane” Shane Burgos vs Charles “Air” Jourdain

Round 1:

Burgos fought through jabs from Jourdain and took him down. Jourdain briefly looked for a guillotine choke from the bottom and then scrambled up to his feet. Burgos hopped on his back and pulled him down to the mat with a neck crank. Jourdain was in some trouble, but he held on and managed to escape. The fight returned to the feet and Burgos blocked a head kick. Jourdain tripped him and then landed a four-punch combination after Burgos rose to his feet. Jourdain followed with two knees to the body and an elbow. Burgos blocked another head kick, but he ate a left cross from Jourdain. The fighters clinched and Jourdain threw short right uppercuts. He attempted a flying knee late in the close round. 10-9 Jourdain.

Round 2:

Jourdain circled to his left and landed straight left hands in the second round until Burgos took his back and hopped into a standing body triangle. Burgos used the body triangle to pull Jourdain down to the mat and he hunted for a rear-naked choke. Each time Jourdain stood up, Burgos pulled out his leg and got him back down. Burgos locked on another neck crank and Jourdain defended. Burgos maintained back control and he punched both sides of Jourdain’s head until the bell. 10-9 Burgos.

Round 3:

Burgos opened the final round with a quick combination and two leg kicks. He continued to attack Jourdain’s lead leg with kicks and Jourdain responded with hard jabs. He scored with a flurry of punches and Burgos attempted a takedown. Jourdain stuffed it and Burgos kneeled against the cage. Jourdain kneed him in the body and then unloaded with punches as Burgos stood up. Jourdain threw non-stop punches to Burgos’s body, then landed a jumping knee and an uppercut. He gave Burgos no room to move and hurt Burgos with straight lefts. Jourdain missed with a flying knee and Burgos took his back. Jourdain countered with a standing kimura attempt and the fighters separated. Jourdain landed a head kick just before time expired. 10-9 Jourdain.

Winner: Shane Burgos by Majority Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28) after three rounds. He improves to 15-3-0.

“Lucky” Lauren Murphy vs Miesha “Cupcake” Tate

Round 1:

Murphy landed two early right hands and she sprawled out of a takedown attempt from Tate. As the fighters stood, Murphy landed two knees to the body. She followed up with two more right hands, but Tate landed a solid right hook in response. She kicked at Murphy’s lead leg and Murphy took her down to a knee. Tate stood up with Murphy on her back and Tate turned into the clinch. She got Murphy down for a split second and Murphy landed two more knees to the body after rising to her feet. Murphy secured double underhooks, but Tate threw knees to her body until the fighters separated. Close round due to the prolonged clinch battles. 10-9 Murphy, just barely.

Round 2:

Jabs were exchanged in the second round and Tate, bleeding heavily from her nose, landed a right cross. Murphy took Tate down and she landed right hands to the side of her face as Tate stood up against the cage. Murphy landed an elbow on the break and she circled as Tate attempted to close the distance. A stiff jab scored for Murphy and both women landed elbows after a brief clinch. Murphy tried unsuccessfully for a takedown, but she landed a right hand and Tate tied her up in a clinch. She landed a hard elbow and Murphy threw knees to the body. 10-9 Murphy.

Round 3:

The final round began with Murphy landing a quick one-two and she reversed a Tate takedown into top position. Tate scrambled up to her feet and Murphy landed an elbow. Tate’s nose began to bleed again and a cut was opened on her swollen left cheek. Tate clinched again and ate another elbow. Murphy landed knees to the body as well and then an elbow to Tate’s damaged eye. After the fighters separated, Tate landed a front kick to the body and both women scored with punching combinations. Murphy shot in for a takedown and Tate reversed it to one knee, but Murphy easily stood up and she landed an elbow on the break. In the final 30 seconds, Tate tried to close the distance and Murphy countered with jabs and two knees to the body. 10-9 Murphy.

Winner: Lauren Murphy by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) after three rounds. She improves to 16-5-0.

(Undercard results and play-by-play on Page Two.)