UFC Fight Night 205: “Lemos vs Andrade” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship remained at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight for UFC Fight Night 205: “Lemos vs Andrade.” The card was headlined by a strawweight bout between Amanda “Amandinha” Lemos and former champ Jéssica “Bate Estaca” Andrade, who returned to 115 pounds.

In the lightweight co-feature, veteran Clay “The Carpenter” Guida took on Claudio “El Niño” Puelles. Elsewhere on tonight’s main card, Maycee “The Future” Barber faced Montana De La Rosa in a featured flyweight matchup. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the UFC Fight Night 205 card.

Jéssica “Bate Estaca” Andrade vs Amanda “Amandinha” Lemos

Round 1:

Andrade was patient and circled on the outside in the opening round. Lemos landed a hard leg kick and a right hook, but Andrade answered with a head kick. Lemos spun her around with another leg kick and she landed a front kick to her face. Andrade charged forward and trapped her in a standing arm-triangle choke against the cage. Lemos tried to fight it off, but Andrade adjusted her grip and tightened the choke, forcing Lemos to submit.

Winner: Jéssica Andrade by Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) at 3:13 of round one. She improves to 23-9-0.

Claudio “El Niño” Puelles vs Clay “The Carpenter” Guida

Round 1:

Guida closed the distance and clinched, then tripped Puelles to the mat, but Puelles countered with an omoplata and then a triangle choke. Guida managed to escape from the triangle, but Puelles switched back to an omoplata. Guida finally freed his arm and struck from the top in half-guard, but Puelles transitioned to a lightning-fast kneebar on Guida’s left leg. He pulled back on the leg and Guida hastily tapped out.

Winner: Claudio Puelles by Submission (Kneebar) at 3:01 of round one. He improves to 12-2-0.

Maycee “The Future” Barber vs Montana De La Rosa

Round 1:

Barber backed De La Rosa up against the cage in the opening minute, but De La Rosa reversed a Barber takedown on the way down and wound up on top. Barber scrambled free and stood up, and the fighters resumed battling in a clinch. Both landed knees to the body and Barber landed two big slashing elbows on a break. She tripped De La Rosa to a knee and then punished her with short left hands and elbows after De La Rosa stood up. Barber landed more lefts in the final seconds. 10-9 Barber.

Round 2:

De La Rosa landed a right hand and clinched in round two. De La Rosa landed a knee to the body and tripped Barber against the cage. As Barber stood up, De La Rosa hopped on her back and hunted for a rear-naked choke. She sunk in both hooks, but lost the position and wound up on the bottom. De La Rosa switched to a triangle choke attempt. Barber passed to half-guard and landed forearm strikes. De La Rosa got up to her knees and put Barber on her back again. She finished the round on top in Barber’s guard. 10-9 De La Rosa by a slim margin.

Round 3:

Barber held De La Rosa against the cage and peppered her with right hands and a slashing elbow during the first half of the final round. De La Rosa reversed the clinch, but Barber landed two knees to the body and another elbow. She tried to take De La Rosa’s back and attempted a rear-naked choke, but let it go and blasted De La Rosa with two right hands. She dumped De La Rosa to the mat and the fighters traded knees to the body after De La Rosa stood back up. 10-9 Barber.

Winner: Maycee Barber by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. She improves to 10-2-0.

Alexander “King Kong” Romanov vs Chase “The Vanilla Gorilla” Sherman

*Note: Fight cancelled during the event due to a Sherman health issue.

Winner:

Charles “Air” Jourdain vs “Groovy” Lando Vannata

Round 1:

Vannata caught an early kick from Jourdain and dumped him to the mat. He moved from side control to Jourdain’s back, but Jourdain scrambled up to his feet. Vannata moved forward with four consecutive right hands, but Jourdain floored him with a left cross. He trapped Vannata in a one-arm guillotine choke on the ground. Vannata prevented Jourdain from joining his hands, but it did not matter. Jourdain maintained the one-arm guillotine and rolled to his side. He finally connected his hands to fully lock on the choke, and Vannata tapped out.

Winner: Charles Jourdain by Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 2:32 of round one. He improves to 13-4-1.

Marc-André “Power Bar” Barriault vs Jordan “The Beverly Hills Ninja” Wright

Round 1:

Wright circled on the outside and kicked at Barriault’s lead leg in the opening seconds. Barriault countered with a right hook and Wright landed knees to the body after securing a Thai clinch. Barriault threw right hands to Wright’s ribs until Wright tripped him to the mat. Barriault got back to his feet, but not before eating left hands to his face from Wright. As Wright dropped levels for another takedown, Barriault trapped him in a tight guillotine choke on the way down. He rolled over into a mounted guillotine and Wright tapped out.

Winner: Marc-André Barriault by Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 2:36 of round one. He improves to 14-5-0, 1 NC.

