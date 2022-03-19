UFC Fight Night 204: “Volkov vs Aspinall” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship came to O 2 Arena in London, England for the first time in more than three years tonight for UFC Fight Night 204: “Volkov vs Aspinall.” The event was headlined by a heavyweight contender’s bout between Alexander “Drago” Volkov and England’s own Tom Aspinall.

In the featherweight co-main event, Arnold “Almighty” Allen welcomed Dan “The Hangman” Hooker back to 145 pounds. Elsewhere on the main card tonight, Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett faced Rodrigo “Kazula” Vargas at lightweight. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for UFC Fight Night 204.

Tom Aspinall vs Alexander “Drago” Volkov

Round 1:

Aspinall landed a three-punch combo and a leg kick to open the fight, and he took Volkov down into side control. Volkov got back to half-guard, but Aspinall dropped elbows and punches that cut Volkov’s forehead. Volkov fought through a kimura attempt from Aspinall and got back to his feet. Aspinall landed leg kicks and a left hook, then ducked under a punch from Volkov and took him back down. He resumed dropping elbows and then locked on a straight armbar on Volkov’s left arm. Volkov was clearly in pain and tapped out right away.

Winner: Tom Aspinall by Submission (Straight Armbar) at 3:45 of round one. He improves to 12-2-0.

Arnold “Almighty” Allen vs Dan “The Hangman” Hooker

Round 1:

Allen circled on the outside and kicked at Hooker’s calf during the opening minute. Hooker closed the distance with jabs, but he ate a counter left hook. Allen unloaded with a barrage of punches that rocked Hooker multiple times, but Hooker stayed on his feet and he even hurt Allen with a right hand. Allen recovered immediately and he wobbled Hooker again with a lengthy flurry. After a moment of relative calm, Allen hurt Hooker once more with a head kick and a one-two. Hooker retreated as Allen pursued with more punches. As Hooker covered up, Allen landed a knee and a series of elbows that prompted referee Daniel Movahedi to intervene and stop the fight.

Winner: Arnold Allen by TKO (Knee & Elbows) at 2:33 of round one. He improves to 18-1-0.

Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett vs Rodrigo “Kazula” Vargas

Round 1:

Vargas took Pimblett down in the opening seconds and he landed left hands to Pimblett’s face from the top in half-guard. Pimblett worked back to his feet against the cage and he eventually whipped Vargas down to the mat with a judo throw. Pimblett took Vargas’s back and he locked on a rear-naked choke. Vargas tried to fight it, but Pimblett tightened the choke and Vargas tapped out.

Winner: Paddy Pimblett by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 3:49 of round one. He improves to 18-3-0.

Gunnar “Gunni” Nelson vs Takashi “Ten” Sato

Round 1:

The fight opened with an exchange of head kick attempts that were both blocked, and Nelson landed a right hook. Sato prevented Nelson from clinching until Nelson finally tied him up and dragged him down into back control. Nelson trapped Sato in a body triangle and threw elbows to the side of his head. He switched to punches and continued to strike both sides of Sato’s head during the final minute. 10-9 Nelson.

Round 2:

Nelson landed a lunging right hook in the second round, but action remained very sparse as neither fighter committed to any sustained offence. Nelson finally took Saot down into side control at the midway point in the round. Sato gave up his back and tried to stand up against the cage. Nelson kept him down and hunted for a rear-naked choke. He punched both sides of Sato’s face and tried to set up another choke, but Sato defended until the bell. 10-9 Nelson.

Round 3:

Sato landed a left cross that bloodied Nelson’s nose in round three. Nelson responded with a takedown directly into back control, where he trapped Sato in a body triangle. Nelson threw punches to the sides of Sato’s head once again and he worked for a rear-naked choke in the final minute. Nelson nearly got the choke late in the fight, but Sato broke his grip and made it to the bell. 10-9 Nelson. Could be a 10-8 due to control.

Winner: Gunnar Nelson by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26) after three rounds. He improves to 18-5-1.

“Meatball” Molly McCann vs Luana “Dread” Carolina

Round 1:

McCann struck first with a leg kick and she caught a knee from Carolina, who pulled her leg free. McCann rocked her with punches and swarmed on her with left and right hooks, but Carolina weathered the storm and clinched. She landed a knee as the fighters separated and McCann scored with a right hook. She clinched and Carolina tried unsuccessfully to jump guard. Carolina landed a knee on the break and McCann kept the pressure on her with lead left hooks and overhand rights. McCann backed Carolina up against the fence and unloaded with rapid-fire punches to the body. Once more, Carolina survived the onslaught, and she landed a knee and a kick to McCann’s liver late in the round. 10-8 McCann due to the dominant nature of the round.

Round 2:

Carolina fought off one clinch attempt from McCann in the second round and she grazed with a head kick as the fighters separated. Two body kicks landed for Carolina, but McCann dumped her to the mat and worked from side control. Carolina trapped McCann’s right arm between her legs and prevented her from passing to mount. She kicked McCann off and the fighters were stood up. Carolina landed a knee and an elbow before McCann tied her up in another clinch. Carolina jabbed and punched from a distance until McCann elevated her into the air and slammed her down before the bell. Much closer round. Still 10-9 McCann.

Round 3:

The final round began with Carolina landing body kicks and McCann clinched with her against the cage. Carolina broke free and landed another body kick. Seconds later, McCann separated from a clinch with a spinning back elbow that landed flush on Carolina’s jaw. Carolina crumpled to the mat, unconscious, and the bout was waved off.

Winner: Molly McCann by KO (Spinning Back Elbow) at 1:52 of round three. She improves to 12-4-0.

Ilia “El Matador” Topuria vs Jai “The Black Country Banger” Herbert

Round 1:

Hard punches were exchanged in the opening 30 seconds and Herbert landed a left-right combo. He floored Topuria with a head kick, but Topuria recovered enough to get back to his feet. He clinched with Herbert and took him down into side control. Herbert got back to full guard and Topuria postured up with elbows. When Herbert attempted a triangle choke, Topuria passed to side control again, but once more Herbert regained full guard. He kicked Topuria off and stood up. Herbert landed another head kick and he knocked Topuria’s mouthpiece out with a knee. Late in the round, Herbert landed three right hands. 10-9 Herbert.

Round 2:

Topuria connected with an overhand right in the second round and he kept Herbert backed up near the cage. Herbert missed with a right hand, and Topuria countered with a left hook to the body and a massive right hook to the jaw. It instantly shut Herbert’s lights out and he collapsed to the mat, ending the fight. Big comeback win for Topuria.

Winner: Ilia Topuria by KO (Punch) at 1:07 of round two. He improves to 12-0-0.

(Undercard results and play-by-play on Page Two.)