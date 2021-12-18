UFC Fight Night 199: “Lewis vs Daukaus” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship held its final event of 2021 tonight at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Fight Night 199: “Lewis vs Daukaus” was headlined by a heavyweight matchup between recent interim UFC title challenger Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis and rising star Chris Daukaus.

In the welterweight co-main event, Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson took on Belal “Remember The Name” Muhammad. Elsewhere on the main card, Amanda “Amandinha” Lemos faced Angela “Overkill” Hill in a strawweight bout. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for UFC Fight Night 199.

Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis vs Chris Daukaus

Round 1:

After an uneventful opening minute, Daukaus landed a leg kick and Lewis fired back with a right hook that was partially blocked. Lewis was warned for poking Daukaus in the eye and the fight continued. Daukaus blocked a head kick and he landed two hard kicks to Lewis’s lead leg. Lewis threw a flying switch kick that landed and he rocked Daukaus with a flurry of punches. Daukaus was wobbled against the cage, but he stayed on his feet and clinched. Lewis hurt him again with two short uppercuts in close and then sent him crashing to the mat with a final right hand to end the fight.

Winner: Derrick Lewis by KO (Punches) at 3:36 of round one. He improves to 26-8-0, 1 NC.

Belal “Remember The Name” Muhammad vs Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson

Round 1:

Thompson landed a side kick to Muhammad’s face in the opening 30 seconds and he shrugged off a takedown attempt. Thompson landed a head kick and Muhammad got him down to a knee. Both fighters landed punches to the other’s face while kneeling against the cage. Thompson exploded up to his feet and reversed a clinch. He landed a hard knee to the body, but Muhammad turned him around and scored another takedown. Thompson grabbed the fence as he got back to his feet, but Muhammad dumped him to the mat again and flattened him out in back control. Thompson covered up and Muhammad landed numerous punches before the bell. 10-9 Muhammad.

Round 2:

Early in round two, Thompson landed a one-two and Muhammad countered with a lead left hook. After Thompson connected with two more punches, Muhammad clinched and took him down into half-guard. He looked to set up a kimura on Thompson’s right arm and threw elbows to Thompson’s thigh. Muhammad switched to a straight armbar grip as Thompson attempted to stand up against the cage. Muhammad moved to side control, but Thompson got back to half-guard as Muhammad dropped elbows and punches from the top. The round ended with Muhammad landing slashing elbows to Thompson’s forehead. 10-9 Muhammad.

Round 3:

Muhammad immediately shot in for a takedown in the final round. He got Thompson down against the fence and moved to a partial mount as Thompson sat up. Muhammad struck with short punches and Thompson stood up. Hr briefly had Muhammad in trouble with a guillotine choke, but Muhammad escaped from it and he took Thompson down in the centre of the cage. Muhammad struck from the top with elbows and passed to side control with one minute to go. He then moved to a top-side crucifix and landed elbows to Thompson’s face, and the round ended with Muhammad posturing up with punches and more elbows. 10-8 Muhammad.

Winner: Belal Muhammad by Unanimous Decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-26) after three rounds. He improves to 20-3-0, 1 ND.

Amanda “Amandinha” Lemos vs Angela “Overkill” Hill

Round 1:

Lemos began with two leg kicks and Hill landed a lead left hook. Lemos floored her with a front kick to the face and tried to finish her on the ground with punches and elbows. Hill weathered the storm and held on until Lemos passed to side control and then tried to pull guard with a guillotine choke. Hill escaped by moving to Lemos’s half-guard and Lemos rose to her feet. She landed an elbow and threw two more front kicks. Hill wobbled her with an overhand right, but Lemos recovered almost immediately. She landed a left hook and Hill replied with a knee. Lemos landed a knee of her own and the fighters exchanged punches in a clinch. 10-9 Lemos.

Round 2:

Lemos landed strong punches during an early exchange in round two and Hill clinched after catching a knee. The fighters battled for position against the cage and both landed knees to the body. Hill broke free with an elbow and Lemos slowed down. Another clinch followed and Hill landed an elbow on the break. Lemos threw single kicks and jabs while backing up, and she landed a counter one-two as Hill closed in and clinched. More knees to the body landed for both women until Lemos pushed Hill away. Closer round. 10-9 Hill.

Round 3:

Early in the final round, Lemos landed another front kick to Hill’s face, but this time Hill was unhurt and she stayed on her feet. Lemos jabbed and landed a leg kick, but she slipped in the process and Hill took top position on the ground. Lemos stood against the cage and Hill tried to sweep out her leg. Lemos reversed on the way down and turned into Hill’s guard. The fighters stood against the cage and Lemos held back control momentarily. After separating, Lemos landed two kicks to Hill’s upper body. Hill got her down for a split second and held Lemos against the cage after Lemos stood back up. Lemos broke free and landed a right cross. Hill grazed with a head kick and Lemos cracked her with two more right hands. Hill dropped her with a spinning back elbow and landed a front kick after Lemos returned to her feet. Another close round. 10-9 Hill due to the late knockdown.

Winner: Amanda Lemos by Split Decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29) after three rounds. She improves to 11-1-0.

Ricky Simón vs Raphael Assuncao

Round 1:

Time was called right away when Simón kicked Assuncao in the groin. The fight continued after a minute and Simón landed a hard left hook. He took Assuncao down and tried to take his back, but Assuncao worked back to his feet against the cage. Simón picked Assuncao up and slammed him down. He landed elbows from the top and then switched to punches in the final seconds. 10-9 Simón.

Round 2:

Simón landed a nice right hook to the temple in round two and he landed another one following a minute of relative inactivity. Soon after, Simón dropped Assuncao with a big right hand and he followed with two more punches on the ground that briefly knocked Assuncao out.

Winner: Ricky Simón by KO (Punches) at 2:14 of round two. He improves to 19-3-0.

Mateusz “Gamer” Gamrot vs Carlos Diego Ferreira

Round 1:

The fighters exchanged leg kicks during the opening minute and Ferreira blocked a head kick. Gamrot shot in for a takedown and took Ferreira’s back, which allowed him to drag Ferreira down very briefly. Ferreira stood and Gamrot landed a straight right. He took Ferreira down again, but Ferreia rose to his feet. He landed two punches and both men threw body kicks. Ferreira caught a kick and landed two kicks to Gamrot’s upper body while Gamrot balanced on one leg. Gamrot took Ferreira down and landed three punches from the top before Ferreira stood up. Ferreira landed two left hooks late in the close round. 10-9 Gamrot.

Round 2:

Ferreira pressured with punching combinations in the second round and that led to a back-and-forth scramble on the ground after Gamrot tripped Ferreira. Back on the feet, Ferreira landed a right hook and a body kick. He followed up with a lunging left-right combo and Gamrot took his back. He landed a knee to Ferreira’s rib and Ferreira indicated to referee Jason Herzog that he was injured. Before the fight could be stopped, Gamrot locked Ferreira in a rear-naked choke, but the official result was a TKO loss for Ferreira due to the rib injury.

Winner: Mateusz Gamrot by TKO (Rib Injury) at 3:26 of round two. He improves to 20-1-0, 1 NC.

“Killer” Cub Swanson vs Darren “The Damage” Elkins

Round 1:

Swanson landed an early left-right combo, but Elkins backed him up with an overhand right to the temple. Swanson avoided an Elkins takedown attempt and landed a one-two, then rocked and dropped Elkins to his knees with a right hooks. Elkins was able to recover quickly, but Swanson floored him again with a three-punch combination. The fight was allowed to continue and a wobbly Elkins rose to his feet. Swanson then threw a spinning wheel kick and one final punch as referee Herb Dean intervened to finally wave off the fight.

Winner: Cub Swanson by TKO (Spinning Wheel Kick & Punch) at 2:12 of round one. He improves to 28-12-0.

