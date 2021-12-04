UFC On ESPN 31: “Font vs Aldo” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship stays at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight for UFC on ESPN 31: “Font vs Aldo.” The event is headlined by a bantamweight contender’s bout between Rob Font, who has won four straight fights, and former featherweight champ José “Scarface” Aldo.

In the lightweight co-main event, Brad “Quake” Riddell clashes with Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev. Elsewhere on the main card tonight, Jimmy “The Brute” Crute faces off against Jamahal “Sweet Dreams” Hill in a featured light heavyweight matchup. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the card.

Rob Font vs José “Scarface” Aldo

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Winner:

Brad “Quake” Riddell vs Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Winner:

Jimmy “The Brute” Crute vs Jamahal “Sweet Dreams” Hill

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Winner:

Clay “The Carpenter” Guida vs Leonardo Santos

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Winner:

Brendan “All In” Allen vs Chris “The Action Man” Curtis

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Winner:

Alex “The Great White” Morono vs Mickey Gall

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Winner:

(Undercard results and play-by-play on Page Two.)