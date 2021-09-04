UFC Fight Night 191: “Brunson vs Till” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship stayed at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight for UFC Fight Night 191: “Brunson vs Till.” The event, which was originally set to take place in the U.K., was headlined by a featured middleweight bout between Derek Brunson and Darren “The Gorilla” Till.

In the heavyweight co-main event, Tom Aspinall took on late replacement opponent Sergey “The Polar Bear” Spivak. Elsewhere on the card tonight, Alex “The Great White” Morono met David “Sagat” Zawada in welterweight action. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for UFC Fight Night 191.

Derek Brunson vs Darren “The Gorilla” Till

Round 1:

Till landed three left hands to begin the fight and he appeared to briefly hurt Brunson with a knee to the body. Brunson recovered, but Till landed a nice one-two and Brunson changed tactics by taking him down. He postured up and landed some hard punches. Till covered up as his right eye began to swell up and Brunson continued his assault with more punches and an elbow. He landed punch after punch to Till’s face and prevented him from getting up until exactly one minute remained in the round. Till was cautious on his feet and nothing happened until the bell. 10-9 Brunson. Could be a 10-8.

Round 2:

Bruncon looked to take the fight back down to the mat with a body-lock takedown in round two, but Till maintained his balance and stayed on his feet. He fought off a second takedown and Brunson released the clinch after taking a knee to the body. The break was short-lived for Till, however, as Brunson clinched for a third time and finally got Till down. Till did well to tie Brunson up from the bottom, but Brunson still managed to land occasional elbows to his face. Till tried to stand up with 25 seconds to go and Brunson took his back. The round ended with a standing clinch against the cage. 10-9 Brunson.

Round 3:

Till landed a left hook to Brunson’s temple in the third round and he fought off a clinch with knees to the body. The fighters exchanged knees and Till landed another knee. He wobbled Brunson with a left hook and Brunson shot in for a desperation takedown. Fortunately for him, he got Till down straight into mount and went to work with punches to Till’s face. Till gave up his back and Brunson locked on a rear-naked choke, forcing Till to tap out almost immediately.

Winner: Derek Brunson by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 2:13 of round three. He improves to 23-7-0.

Tom Aspinall vs Sergey “The Polar Bear” Spivak

Round 1:

Aspinall backed Spivak up against the cage multiple times in the first two minutes, but he was only able to land one or two punches at a time before Spivak circled away. That all changed when the fighters clinched in the middle of the cage and Aspinall landed a hard elbow to Spivak’s jaw. Spivak fell to the mat and covered up as Aspinall rained down punches until the fight was stopped.

Winner: Tom Aspinall by TKO (Elbow & Punches) at 2:30 of round one. He improves to 11-2-0.

Alex “The Great White” Morono vs David “Sagat” Zawada

Round 1:

Morono jabbed in the opening minute and Zawada rushed in with a one-two combination. Morono countered with two punches of his own and followed with a big right hook. Zawada landed a jab and Morono countered with an overhand right. Both fighters threw power punches and Morono continued to find a home for his right hand. Zawada flurried to the body and landed two lead left hands. Morono backed him up with a quick flurry and he landed hooks and uppercuts when Zawada tried to clinch. 10-9 Morono.

Round 2:

Zawada attacked Morono’s body with an early kick and a right hand in the second round. Morono countered another body punch from Zawada with a quick right hook. He cracked Zawada with a counter right hand and Zawada began to bleed from his nose. Morono stepped forward with a jab-cross combo and Zawada backed up again. Morono stuck to his jab throughout the final two minutes and Zawada was unable to land much in return until shortly before the bell. He stepped forward with a hard right hook and Morono landed a counter right in return. 10-9 Morono.

Round 3:

Early in the final round, Zawada landed a lead hook and clinched, but Morono took him down and maintained back control as Zawada got back to his feet. Zawada escaped from Morono’s grasp and Morono landed a jab. Zawada’s right eye began to swell up and Morono landed a winging right hook. The next minute was largely comprised of exchanges of jabs until Zawada took Morono down. Morono stood up and took Zawada’s back before time expired. Close round. 10-9 Morono.

Winner: Alex Morono by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. He improves to 20-7-0, 1 NC.

Khalil “The War Horse” Rountree vs Modestas “The Baltic Gladiator” Bukauskas

Round 1:

Rountree landed two left hooks to open the fight, then a one-two and he stalked Bukauskas across the cage. A vicious four-punch combo scored for Rountree and Bukauskas’s nose appeared to be broken by one of the punches. He was wobbled momentarily, but managed to circle away and Rountree slowed down somewhat. He landed a left hand and blocked a head kick from Bukauskas. In the final minute, Rountree landed a left hook, leg kick, left hook combo. He blocked another head kick and landed a strong leg kick. With mere seconds to go, Rountree lunged forward with a right-left combo that spun Bukauskas around. 10-9 Rountree.

Round 2:

Bukauskas really struggled to land anything meaningful in the second round as Rountree pressed the action with leg kicks and right-left combos. Bukauskas finally connected with a right hand, but his success was short-lived. Rountree landed a side kick just above Bukauskas’s left leg. The leg buckled and Bukauskas collapsed to the mat in audible pain, resulting in the fight being stopped.

Winner: Khalil Rountree by TKO (Leg Kick) at 2:30 of round two. He improves to 9-5-0, 1 NC.

Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett vs Luigi “The Italian Stallion” Vendramini

Round 1:

Vendramini landed a big left hand in the opening 30 seconds and he backed Pimblett up to the cage before taking him down to a knee. Pimblett worked back to his feet and he landed two leg kicks. Vendramini answered with one of his own and he landed another big left hook. That backed Pimblett up and Vendramini closed in with a four-punch flurry and a head kick that partially landed. Pimblett fought off a takedown and he rocked Vendramini with a right hand. Pimblett instantly swarmed on a wounded Vendramini with a barrage of punches and Vendramini wilted against the cage. Pimblett continued to unload punches until a final right hand sent Vendramini crashing to the mat and ended the fight.

Winner: Paddy Pimblett by KO (Punches) at 4:25 of round one. He improves to 17-3-0.

