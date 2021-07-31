UFC On ESPN 28: “Hall vs Strickland” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship stays at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada today for UFC on ESPN 28: “Hall vs Strickland.” The event features a middleweight matchup between veteran contender Uriah “Primetime” Hall and rising star Sean “Tarzan” Strickland, who has won four straight fights.

In the bantamweight co-main event, Kyung Ho “Mr. Perfect” Kang takes on grappling specialist Rani Yahya. Elsewhere on the main card, Cheyanne “The Warrior Princess” Buys faces Gloria “Glorinha” de Paula in a women’s strawweight matchup. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the card.

Uriah “Primetime” Hall vs Sean “Tarzan” Strickland

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Winner:

Kyung Ho “Mr. Perfect” Kang vs Rani Yahya

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Winner:

Cheyanne “The Warrior Princess” Buys vs Gloria “Glorinha” de Paula

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Winner:

Niklas “Green Mask” Stolze vs Jared “Nite Train” Gooden

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Winner:

Bryan “Bam Bam” Barberena vs Jason “The Vanilla Gorilla” Witt

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Winner:

(Undercard results and play-by-play on Page Two.)