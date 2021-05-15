The Ultimate Fighting Championship travelled to Toyota Center in Houston, Texas tonight for UFC 262: “Oliveira vs Chandler.” The event was headlined by a vacant UFC Lightweight Championship matchup between long-time UFC contender Charles “do Bronx” Oliveira and “Iron” Michael Chandler.

In the 155-pound co-main event, Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson looked to get back into the title hunt when he battled Beneil Dariush, who had won six straight fights. At flyweight, Katlyn “Blonde Fighter” Chookagian faced Viviane “Vivi” Araujo. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for UFC 262.

UFC Lightweight Championship

Charles “do Bronx” Oliveira vs “Iron” Michael Chandler

Round 1:

Oliveira dropped Chandler with a leg kick right away and Chandler struggled to find his range with punches after returning to his feet. He cut Oliveira with a left hook and pulled guard with a tight guillotine choke. Oliveira stayed calm and escaped, and he took Chandler’s back as Chandler tried to stand up. Chandler got to his feet with Oliveira on his back and slammed himself backwards to the mat. Oliveira retained back control and trapped Chandler in a body triangle while throwing elbows to the side of his head. Chandler eventually turned into Oliveira’s guard and stood up. He kicked at his legs until Oliveira rose to his feet. Chandler hurt Oliveira with a right hook and dropped him to his knees with two more punches. Oliveira rolled to his back and recovered as Chandler tried to strike from top position. Oliveira postured for a triangle choke and Chandler blasted him with an elbow. He scored with more punches from the top and Oliveira finally kicked him off in the dying seconds. 10-9 Chandler.

Round 2:

Oliveira hurt Chandler very early in the second round with a big left hook that backed Chandler up against the cage. Oliveira rushed in and swarmed on him with left and right hooks that staggered Chandler again. As Chandler tried to move to his right to recover, Oliveira chased after him with more left hooks until Chandler fell to the mat. He covered up and Oliveira unloaded with punches until the fight was stopped. Incredible comeback after the adversity in round one.

Winner: Charles Oliveira by TKO (Punches) at 0:19 of round two. He improves to 31-8-0, 1 NC and becomes the new UFC Lightweight Champion.

Beneil Dariush vs Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson

Round 1:

Dariush struck first with a counter left hook as Ferguson closed the distance and he landed another one soon after. Ferguson avoided a clinch attempt from Dariush, who landed a leg kick and a series of left hooks. He took Ferguson down and Ferguson looked to counter with a triangle choke from the bottom. He threw elbows from the bottom, but Dariush postured up with a series of punches and tried to pass to half-guard. He did so, and Ferguson tried to spin free on the bottom. Dariush landed a right hand while in North-South position and then returned to Ferguson’s half-guard. He was unable to mount Ferguson, but maintained top position until the bell. 10-9 Dariush.

Round 2:

The second round began with another takedown from Dariush, but this time Ferguson countered with a Brabo choke. Dariush stayed calm and Ferguson was eventually forced to release the choke. Dariush struck from the top with left and right hands, and he bounced Ferguson’s head off of the canvas. Dariush passed to half-guard, but Ferguson scrambled free and stood up. Dariush dragged him down, but Ferguson reversed into top position. Dariush countered with a heel hook that he used to sweep. He cranked on an inside-heel hook on Ferguson’s left ankle and Ferguson grimaced in pain, but he refused to submit. When Ferguson broke Dariush’s grip by kicking at him with his free leg, Dariush moved to half-guard and then side control just before time expired. 10-9 Dariush.

Round 3:

Ferguson favoured his left leg in the final round and his movement was clearly hindered, which allowed Dariush to clinch and slam him down to the ground. Dariush held Ferguson down in North-South position and prevented him from using the cage to kick free. Dariush transitioned to side control and landed short elbows as Ferguson held on. Dariush alternated between North-South and side control until Ferguson attempted a Brabo choke from the bottom. Dariush escaped and held mount very briefly. The fighters continued to battle for position and Ferguson got back to full guard. Dariush struck with punches from the top and Ferguson elbowed from the bottom. 10-9 Dariush.

Winner: Beneil Dariush by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. He improves to 21-4-1.

Rogério Bontorin vs Matt “Danger” Schnell

Round 1:

Schnell established his jab early in the fight and Bontorin landed a leg kick in return. As Bontorin closed the distance, Schnell scored with two quick uppercuts and circled to his right. Both men landed left hooks at the same time and Bontorin followed with a pair of overhand rights. He knocked Schnell down with a calf kick and followed with a combination after Schnell rose to his feet. Left hooks were exchanged and Schnell froze in place for a second. Bontorin followed up with two more punches and a stiff kick to Schnell’s lead leg. 10-9 Bontorin.

Round 2:

Bontorin landed another hard leg kick in the second round and he sidestepped two lunging punches from Schnell. Both men landed lead left hooks and Bontorin backed Schnell up with a quick flurry of uppercuts in close. Schnell responded with an overhand right and a nice kick to the body when Bontorin switched stances. Seconds later, Bontorin rocked Schnell with a step-in left hook and he followed with three more hooks as Schnell covered up and circled away. He recovered right away, but Bontorin landed a right hook and a knee in the final seconds. 10-9 Bontorin.

Round 3:

The final round began with both men landing power punches and Bontorin finished with a leg kick. Schnell connected with an overhand right and Bontorin landed another calf kick. He pressed forward with a three-punch combo and Schnell moved to his right after landing a counter hook. Bontorin hurt Schnell with a three-punch combo that forced Schnell to retreat to the cage. Bontorin swarmed with more punches and a knee, which sent Schnell’s mouthpiece flying. Bontorin took him down and moved to side control. He landed elbows to Schnell’s face and Schnell rolled to his knees. Bontorin landed punches to the side of Schnell’s head and Schnell rolled to his back. Bontorin got to side control once more before the final bell. 10-9 Bontorin. Close to a 10-8.

Winner: Rogério Bontorin by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 17-3-0, 1 NC.

Katlyn “Blonde Fighter” Chookagian vs Viviane “Vivi” Araujo

Round 1:

Araujo countered Chookagian’s jabs with lead left hooks and an overhand right in the opening minute. She continued to find success with lead left hands and followed with another overhand right as Chookagian threw a front kick. After Araujo landed two hooks to the body and head, Chookagian fired off a one-two and a head kick in return. Araujo blocked the kick and landed another right-left combo, followed by an uppercut as Chookagian stepped forward. Araujo shot in for a takedown with one minute remaining and Chookagian stuffed it. The fighters traded knees to the body in the clinch untul the end of the round. 10-9 Araujo.

Round 2:

Chookagian struck first with a front kick that knocked Araujo off-balance in the second round. Araujo regained her footing and pressed forward with jabs and lead hooks. She caught a kick from Chookagian and took her down into half-guard. Araujo secured a one-arm guillotine choke and tried to pass to mount. She released the choke as she mounted Chookagian, who held on from the bottom. Araujo punched Chookagian’s body while eyeing an arm-triangle choke. Chookagian initiated a scramble and got back to her feet. She landed a hard right hook and a combination as Araujo slowed way down. Both women landed jabs and Chookagian scored with another front kick before the bell. 10-9 Araujo despite Chookagian’s late rally.

Round 3:

Araujo had swelling around both of her eyes as the fight entered its final round, but she was able to land jab-cross combos early on. Chookagian responded with straight rights and a knee up the middle. She jabbed and outlanded Araujo with superior volume, then scored with a kick to Araujo’s upper body as Araujo dropped levels. Chookagian fought off a takedown attempt and landed an overhand right. Araujo connected with a hard right hand late in the round, but Chookagian fired right back with a three-punch combination. 10-9 Chookagian.

Winner: Katlyn Chookagian by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. She improves to 16-4-0.

Edson Barboza vs “Hurricane” Shane Burgos

Round 1:

Barboza immediately attacked with three hard leg kicks and a flurry of punches that backed Burgos up. Barboza continued to attack Burgos’s lead leg, but Burgos landed a lead left hook that caused some swelling around Barboza’s right eye. Both men landed hooks to the body and Burgos jabbed at Barboza’s eye. Barboza responded with a spinning back kick to the body and another solid leg kick. Burgos flurried to the body and Barboza circled away. The pace remained high and Barboza landed an uppercut-hook combo. He followed that with a spinning wheel kick, then hurt Burgos with two overhand rights and targeted his lead leg with more kicks. Burgos landed a lead left hook and a kick to the body in the final seconds. 10-9 Barboza.

Round 2:

Burgos landed a nice right hook to begin the second round, but Barboza’s kicking game remained strong and he attacked Burgos’s leg and body. Burgos countered a kick from Barboza with a right cross, but Barboza threw more leg kicks and one to the body. Burgos connected with a nice one-two combination and a leg kick of his own before the fighters exchanged lead left hands. Burgos continued to move forward despite the kicks from Barboza, but Barboza cracked him with a left hook to the liver and a right to the temple. After Barboza landed a left hook to the body, Burgos fired back with a four-punch combo and a calf kick. Close round. 10-9 Barboza.

Round 3:

Quick jabs and leg kicks were exchanged in the final round and Burgos landed another calf kick. Barboza landed a big right hook to the temple and Burgos was staggered. He initially stayed on his feet, then stumbled backward and fell down. The fight was waved off, as Burgos briefly appeared to lose consciousness after the delayed reaction from the punch.

Winner: Edson Barboza by TKO (Punch) at 1:16 of round three. He improves to 22-9-0.

(Undercard results and play-by-play on Page Two.)