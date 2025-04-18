Yu Ri Shim Faces ‘Kate Lotus’ At Rizin FF: “World Series In Korea”

Former Road FC champion Yu Ri Shim will compete in her home country of South Korea when she makes her third Rizin FF appearance on May 31st at Rizin Fighting Federation: “World Series In Korea.” Shim faces popular Japanese star Keito “Kate Lotus” Oyama in a super atomweight matchup.

Rizin officials announced the bout earlier this week. Shim debuted for the promotion in March 2024, but she remains in search of her first Rizin victory after falling to both Rena Kubota and Ayaka Hamasaki. Oyama also lost to Kubota in her Rizin debut, but she won both of her Deep bouts in 2024.

Shim (6-5-0) endured a layoff of more than two-and-a-half years after winning the Road FC women’s atomweight title in a rematch against Jeong Eun Park and then falling out with the promotion. She showed no signs of ring rust in her return bout against Kubota at Rizin FF: Landmark Vol. 9, however, and put forth a solid showing despite losing via Unanimous Decision. In November, Shim fought again for Rizin at Landmark Vol. 10, but this time suffered a second-round submission loss to former two-time Rizin champion Ayaka Hamasaki. Shim will seek to end her losing skid next month, but this time she will fight for Rizin in front of Korean supporters.

Oyama (6-7-0) has also dealt with ups and downs during her pro MMA career, but recent performances – even in defeat – have been much better for the 27-year-old as she makes improvements to her overall skills. Despite losing to Kubota in her Rizin debut in July, Oyama otherwise had a successful campaign in 2024 by not just winning her two Deep fights but doing so in dominant fashion. She stopped Yuko Kiryu with punches in just 88 seconds in March, then submitted Junna Tsukii with a second-round rear-naked choke at Deep: “122 Impact” in November. Already tremendously popular, Oyama hopes to begin 2025 with a key win against Shim.

Rizin Fighting Federation: “World Series In Korea” takes place on May 31st at Paradise City in Incheon, Seoul Capital, South Korea.