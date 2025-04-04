Saori Oshima Returns To Face Ye Ji Lee At Deep: “125 Impact” In May

Representing a new team, Deep and Deep Jewels Microweight Champion Saori “Little Giant” Oshima returns from an injury hiatus to compete on May 5th at Deep: “125 Impact” in Tokyo, Japan. Oshima faces Ye Ji Lee, who has twice before made headlines after scoring upset victories in Japan.

Deep officials announced the atomweight clash this past week. Oshima has not fought since she suffered a decision loss in her Invicta FC debut this past June, but she had won seven of eight fights prior to that. Lee’s two-fight winning streak came to an end at her most recent bout in September.

Oshima (14-5-0) left her original team at AACC and transferred to Reversal Gym Shinjuku Me, We during her recovery from an injury that postponed her second appearance for Invicta FC. The move should provide improvements to Oshima’s striking, which has been the weakest part of her overall skill set in contrast to her excellent grappling abilities. Oshima is particularly adept at scarf hold armlocks; securing three finishes with the hold including one in her Deep title win in 2020. She unified the Deep and Deep Jewels microweight titles this past May by defeating Aya Murakami, but next month’s fight against Lee will be eight pounds heavier at atomweight.

Lee (5-7-0) sports a record that would immediately discount her chances at victory upon first glance, but she has made tremendous strides since debuting in MMA shortly after her 16th birthday against a legendary opponent in Satoko Shinashi. While Lee lost to Shinashi in that debut, she avenged the defeat with a shocking Unanimous Decision win over the former Smackgirl and Deep champion in their rematch at Road FC 37 in March 2017. More recently, Lee scored another notable win against Mizuki Furuse at Deep Jewels 42, and she now looks to spoil Oshima’s return to action by making headlines once again with another stunning upset.

Deep: “125 Impact” takes place on May 5th at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.