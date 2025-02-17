Ayaka Hamasaki vs Moeri Suda Now Headlines Deep Jewels 48

With Honoka Shigeta injured and out of her planned bout against Namiko “Hime” Kawabata, a new main event has been booked for Deep Jewels 48 on March 23rd in Tokyo, Japan. Former Rizin FF, Invicta FC and Jewels champion Ayaka Hamasaki will battle Moeri “Black Diamond” Suda.

Deep Jewels officials announced the 49kg super atomweight clash today. Hamasaki last competed for the promotion more than ten years ago at Deep Jewels 5. The veteran now makes her return in an intriguing fight against 20-year-old rising star Suda, who has won four of her past five bouts.

Hamasaki (25-6-0) is one of MMA’s most accomplished female fighters, with notable wins throughout her career that dates back to her amateur debut nearly 15 years ago. She has had multiple lengthy reigns atop the women’s atomweight rankings, but fights in recent years have yielded mixed results. Hamasaki lost her Rizin FF women’s super atomweight title in a rematch against Seika Izawa in April 2022, and has fought just three times since then due to a prolonged injury layoff. She won two of those three bouts, however, and is coming off of a second-round submission win over former Road FC champion Yu Ri Shim in November.

Suda (12-6-0) has maintained a very active fighting schedule since turning pro at age 16 in October 2020. After dropping her first two fights, Suda racked up five straight victories to earn a shot at the Deep Jewels atomweight title in May 2022. Though she was defeated, Suda rebounded by winning her Rizin FF debut two months later and went on to avenge her first career defeat when she outpointed Aya Murakami in their September 2022 rematch. Suda’s lone defeat in her past five bouts came via a somewhat controversial decision against Si Yoon Park in an atomweight title fight at Black Combat 10, but she is currently riding a two-fight submission winning streak.

In addition to the main event between Hamasaki and Suda, Deep Jewels 48 also received a new fight on the preliminary card. Ery Isshiki Cadelina (0-1-0 amateur) makes her second appearance for Deep Jewels against debuting striker Misaki Horiuchi (0-0-0 amateur) in a 53kg amateur contest.

Deep Jewels 48 takes place on March 23rd at New Pier Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Deep Jewels 48 Fight Card (to date; subject to change):

– Ayaka Hamasaki vs Moeri “Black Diamond” Suda [49kg Bout – 3×5]

– Yoko Higashi vs Mana Akagi [Bantamweight Bout – 3×5]

– Hikaru Aono vs Saki Kitamura [49kg Bout – 2×5]

– Momoko Yamazaki vs Kimika “Jaka” Kawaguchi [44kg Microweight Bout – 2×5]

– Kyoka “Chibisai” Minagawa vs Rena Kobayashi [44kg Microweight Bout – 2×5]

– Yuko “Pochan Z” Matsuura vs Elena [63kg Bout – 2×5]

– Misaki Suda vs Princess Saaya [49kg Bout – 2×5]

– Karin Horii vs Yua Yokose [Strawweight Bout – 2×5]

– Miku Yokose vs Asuka Yokoe [49kg Bout – 2×5]

– Yuka Shimamura vs Saki Nakamura [Strawweight Kickboxing Bout – 2×2]

– Akipi vs Yuna Suyama [Amateur Strawweight Bout – 2×3]

– Ery Isshiki Cadelina vs Misaki Horiuchi [Amateur 53kg Bout – 2×3]