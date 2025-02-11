Machi Fukuda vs Seo Young Park Announced For Rizin FF 50 Card

Two-time Deep Jewels interim strawweight title challenger Machi Fukuda seeks her second Rizin FF victory when she returns to the promotion on March 30th at Rizin Fighting Federation 50 in Takamatsu, Kagawa, Japan. Fukuda is set to face 2024 Shooto Infinity League winner Seo Young Park.

Rizin officials announced the 115-pound bout this past weekend. Fukuda earned back-to-back submission wins for Deep Jewels after dropping a narrow Split Decision in a May interim title fight. Park went a perfect 3-0 for Shooto in 2024 to win its Infinity League women’s atomweight tournament.

Fukuda (6-2-0) earned her first shot with Rizin in October 2023 after beginning her pro career with three consecutive victories for Deep Jewels. She won a hard-fought Split Decision against Shooto Women’s Super Atomweight Champion Ayaka Watanabe before returning to Deep Jewels to face Arisa Matsuda in an interim strawweight title fight. Fukuda suffered her first defeat via a razor-thin Split Decision, and dropped another close decision to Si Woo Park in May after Matsuda had vacated her title, but she rebounded with a pair of second-round submission finishes against Morgane Manfredi and Suwanan “Amp The Rocket” Boonsorn, respectively.

Park (5-4-0, 1 NC) completely turned her career around this past year after a disappointing 2-4 start that included three defeats for Shooto. She entered the Japanese promotion’s Infinity League tournament and earned decision wins over teen prospects Ayane Hirata and Noeru “Noel” Narita before submitting Mikiko Hiyama in just 32 seconds on December 15th at Shooto: “Colors 4.”

Following the tournament win, Park stepped in on mere days’ notice in place of an injured Jeong Eun Park at Road FC 71 in what was originally an atomweight championship bout. The weight was moved up to 113 pounds to accommodate Park’s late participation, and she made weight, but opponent Yu Jin Shin came in way over the limit at 125 pounds. While Shin stopped Park late in the second round, the bout was ruled a No Contest due to her failure to even come close to making weight.

Next month’s fight between 21-year-olds Fukuda and Park, who were born just three days apart in 2003, will be a crucial one for both as they look to build upon success in 2024 on the large stage that Rizin provides.

Rizin Fighting Federation 50 takes place on March 30th at Anabuki Arena Kagawa in Takamatsu, Kagawa, Japan.