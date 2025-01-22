Namiko Kawabata vs Honoka Shigeta Tops Deep Jewels 48 On March 23

Deep Jewels contender Namiko “Hime” Kawabata will welcome a fresh challenger when she returns to action on March 23rd at Deep Jewels 48 in Tokyo, Japan. Kawabata is set to face former Flyweight Queen of Pancrase Champion Honoka Shigeta in a 50kg matchup that will headline the card.

Deep Jewels officials announced the featured bout along with ten additional fights for the card this week. In the bantamweight co-main event, Deep Jewels Featherweight Champion Yoko Higashi returns to the promotion to face prospect Mana Akagi, who is coming off of a quick win in November.

Kawabata (5-4-0) picked up a much-needed victory at Deep Jewels 46 in September when she dropped back down to the super atomweight division and earned a Unanimous Decision win over Saki Kitamura. That halted a three-fight losing skid for Kawabata, though two of those defeats came at higher weights including a 58kg bout against Deep Jewels Flyweight Champion Rin Nakai that Kawabata took on short notice. The 37-year-old will now look to spoil the Deep Jewels debut of Shigeta, who has already developed some history with Nakai herself.

Shigeta (4-1-0) began her pro career for Pancrase in April 2023 and racked up three straight wins to earn a shot at the promotion’s women’s flyweight title that was then held by Takayo Hashi. At Pancrase 341 this past March, Shigeta posted a Unanimous Decision win over Hashi to take the title. However, her championship reign was short-lived, and she lost the belt when she was quickly choked out by Shizuka Sugiyama at Pancrase 346. Prior to losing her Pancrase title, Shigeta had offered to step in as a replacement opponent for Nakai on the Deep Jewels 45 card, but that failed to materialise and Shigeta will instead make her promotional debut at the much lower weight of 50kg.

Higashi (8-5-0) became Deep Jewels Featherweight Champion in May 2022 when she defeated “King” Reina Miura for the second time, and she fought once more for Deep Jewels as a bantamweight before moving on to the Professional Fighters League. Higashi’s PFL tenure came to an end after two defeats, and she then lost quickly to Taylor Guardado – who missed weight – in a would-be bantamweight bout at Invicta FC 55 in June. Higashi now returns home to Deep Jewels in hopes of getting back on track.

Akagi (4-4-0) has struggled with consistency, and has alternated between wins and losses dating back to her amateur debut, but she is one of the top finishers on the Deep Jewels roster and earned a key win in her most recent appearance. Facing the well-travelled Marina Kumagai at Deep Jewels 47, Akagi submitted her more experienced foe with a scarf hold armlock in just 68 seconds. An upset of Higashi would be huge for the 25-year-old Akagi, as she seeks her second straight win.

In other featured action at Deep Jewels 48, long-time title contender Hikaru Aono (11-7-0) looks to extend her winning streak to three when she takes on the aforementioned Saki Kitamura (3-3-0) in a 49kg super atomweight bout. Aono won both of her 2024 fights on Deep cards in Osaka, and she now returns to Deep Jewels for the first time in more than 18 months. Kitamura won two of her three bouts this past year and she is coming off of a three-round decision win over another veteran fighter, Yuko Kiryu, at the Deep: Tokyo Impact event on December 8th.

The 44kg microweight division will be featured prominently at Deep Jewels 48, with two matchups scheduled for the event. In one, Momoko Yamazaki (4-7-0) takes on the returning Kimika “Jaka” Kawaguchi (2-1-0). Yamazaki looks to get back on track following recent defeats, while Kawaguchi aims to score her third straight victory. Also at microweight, Kyoka “Chibisai” Minagawa (2-5-0, 1 NC) faces Rena Kobayashi (4-4-0). Minagawa is coming off of a decision loss to Mahina China in March, while Kobayashi had her winning streak snapped by Akari Kamise during that same month.

Rounding out the Deep Jewels 48 card, Yuko “Pochan Z” Matsuura (0-7-0) faces the debuting Elena (0-0-0) in a 63kg matchup; Misaki Suda (1-0-0) meets Princess Saaya (1-1-0) in 49kg super atomweight action; Karin Horii (0-1-0) takes on Yua Yokose (0-1-0) at strawweight; Miku Yokose (0-1-0) welcomes Asuka Yokoe (1-0-0 amateur) to the pro ranks in a 49kg bout; Yuka Shimamura battles Saki Nakamura in a strawweight kickboxing contest; and former Rizin ring girl Akipi (0-1-0 amateur) aims for her first MMA win when she faces Yuna Suyama (0-1-0 amateur) in an amateur strawweight fight.

Deep Jewels 48 takes place on March 23rd at New Pier Hall in Tokyo, Japan.