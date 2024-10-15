Rin Nakai vs Haruka Suzuki Headlines Deep Jewels 47 On November 23

Rin Nakai will seek her 12th straight victory when she next competes on November 23rd at Deep Jewels 47 in Tokyo, Japan. Nakai, who has not lost since March 2016, is set to face off against prospect Haruka “Boss” Suzuki in one of ten fights officially announced for the card this past weekend.

Nakai, who is the reigning Deep Jewels Flyweight Champion, will remain at the higher weight of 58kg for the matchup against Suzuki, who is 2-0 this year. In the Deep Jewels 47 co-main event, two-time interim strawweight title challenger Machi Fukuda meets Suwanan “Amp The Rocket” Boonsorn.

Nakai (27-2-1) has scored 11 straight finishes during her current streak of victories, including seven in a row since debuting for Deep Jewels in June 2019. The 18-year veteran has battled injuries in recent years that have impacted some of her performances, but she easily claimed the Deep Jewels flyweight title in May 2022 and has since earned two more wins including one at Deep Jewels 45 in May, where Nakai rallied after a poor start and choked out late replacement opponent Namiko “Hime” Kawabata in the third round.

Suzuki (2-2-0), much like Kawabata did in May, will enter her showdown against Nakai as a significant underdog. She has had a successful 2024 campaign thus far, however, and is coming off of a decision win over Tae “Te-a” Murayama this past month at Deep Jewels 46. Suzuki has made considerable improvements to her overall MMA game since last year when she was defeated in her first two pro MMA bouts, but she will now face her toughest test by a large margin in the much more experienced Nakai.

Fukuda (5-2-0) dropped razor-thin Split Decisions to Arisa Matsuda and Si Woo Park in successive interim strawweight title bouts at Deep Jewels 43 and 45, but the talented 21-year-old maintained her active fighting schedule and got back into the win column at Deep Jewels 46 on September 8th when she submitted Morgane Manfredi in the night’s main event. She holds a key win over Shooto Women’s Super Atomweight Champion Ayaka Watanabe and hopes to defeat another former champ next month.

Boonsorn (5-5-0) held the Deep Jewels Microweight Championship during COVID-19 lockdowns and shutdowns, but she was not able to travel to defend the belt and did not return to Deep Jewels until May 2023 when she was quickly submitted by Seika Izawa in a non-title 49kg bout. Boonsorn’s first and only title defence came four months later at Deep Jewels 42 when she dropped a Unanimous Decision and the belt to Aya Murakami. She now moves up almost 20 pounds in weight to face Fukuda.

In other featured professional action at Deep Jewels 47, Momoko Saito (2-2-0, 1 NC) seeks her third straight win when she faces the returning Yurina Horiguchi (2-3-0) at bantamweight. Also in the bantamweight division, Marina Kumagai (5-6-0) hopes to rebound from her Black Combat loss in August when she battles Mana Akagi (3-4-0). In a 49kg super atomweight bout, Misaki Suda (1-0-0) looks to follow up on her successful pro debut this past month when she takes on Princess Saaya (0-1-0). At atomweight, Sarah (0-1-0) aims for redemption after dropping her pro debut at Deep Jewels 46 when she meets Miku Yokose (2-1-0 amateur) in a rematch from their Deep Jewels 43 amateur bout, and Yua Yokose (2-0-0 amateur) kicks off her pro career against Nonoka Sakamoto (0-0-0) at strawweight.

Rounding out the card, Yuka Shimamura faces Hana Suyama in an amateur strawweight kickboxing match. Momoka Yoshikawa (1-8-0 amateur) takes on former Rizin FF ring girl Akipi (0-0-0 amateur) in an amateur strawweight MMA bout, and Asuka Yokoe (0-0-0 amateur) and Yuna Suyama (0-0-0 amateur) square off in 49kg amateur MMA action.

Deep Jewels 47 takes place on November 23rd at New Pier Hall in Tokyo, Japan.