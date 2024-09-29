Ayaka Hamasaki vs Yu Ri Shim Booked For Rizin FF: “Landmark Vol. 10”

Returning after more than two years away from action, former Rizin FF champion Ayaka Hamasaki is set to compete on November 17th at Rizin Fighting Federation: “Landmark Vol. 10” in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan. Hamasaki meets former Road FC champ Yu Ri Shim in a super atomweight bout.

Officials announced the Hamasaki-Shim matchup during tonight’s Rizin FF 48 event. Hamasaki has not fought since she was defeated by Si Woo Park in September 2022, as an injury forced her out of a planned bout early this year. Shim dropped a competitive decision in her March Rizin debut.

Hamasaki (24-6-0) remains one of Japan’s most accomplished female MMA competitors to date, with a career spanning more than 15 years and including title reigns for Jewels, Invicta FC and Rizin FF. The 42-year-old has struggled in recent years, however, and she lost her Rizin title to current champion Seika Izawa in the pair’s April 2022 rematch. Hamasaki did rebound with a win over fellow veteran Jessica Aguilar three months later before losing to Park. Having now recovered from injury, Hamasaki will search for a much-needed win in her November return.

Shim (6-4-0) has also dealt with recent inactivity, as she was out of action for more than two years after winning the Road FC women’s atomweight title in a September 2021 rematch against Jeong Eun Park. Shim’s MMA career appeared to potentially be over until she signed with Rizin and debuted for the promotion at “Landmark Vol. 9” in March. Facing top promotional star Rena Kubota, Shim put forth a solid showing in her debut but ultimately lost via Unanimous Decision. She now faces an even tougher test in former champion Hamasaki, but a win for Shim would be huge.

Rizin Fighting Federation: “Landmark Vol. 10” takes place on November 17th at Port Messe Nagoya Exhibition Hall 1 in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan.

(Photo Credit: Rizin Fighting Federation)