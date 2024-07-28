Seika Izawa vs Kanna Asakura Announced For Rizin FF 48 In September

Rizin FF and two-division Deep Jewels champ Seika Izawa next competes on September 29th at Rizin Fighting Federation 48 in Saitama, Japan. Izawa is set to face 2017 Rizin Grand Prix Champion Kanna Asakura in a non-title bout, which will serve as the 26-year-old Asakura’s retirement fight.

Officials announced the matchup during “Super Rizin 3” earlier today. The undefeated Izawa faced another retiring opponent, Miyuu Yamamoto, on New Year’s Eve before most recently winning the Deep Jewels atomweight title. Asakura last fought in April 2023 when she defeated Mei Yamaguchi.

Izawa (13-0-0) has submitted four straight opponents, with none of those bouts reaching the six-minute mark. Rizin FF victories over Claire Lopez and the aforementioned Yamamoto were sandwiched in between dominant Deep Jewels wins over Suwanan “Amp The Rocket” Boonsorn and Si Yoon Park; the latter of which earned Izawa her third simultaneous championship belt. The talented grappler now holds atomweight and strawweight titles for Deep Jewels in addition to her Rizin FF Women’s Super Atomweight Championship, which will not be on the line in the September bout.

Asakura (20-7-0) won the Rizin FF Women’s Super Atomweight Grand Prix in 2017 at the young age of 20 and later went on to twice challenge for the promotion’s women’s super atomweight title. She was bested on both occasions by Ayaka Hamasaki, and encountered ups and downs in four fights since the Hamasaki rematch. In her most recent fight, Asakura edged out Yamaguchi via a close decision, but she has focused more on cornering teammates since then and quietly made plans to retire. That retirement will take effect after her final fight for Rizin against Izawa.

Rizin Fighting Federation 48 is set for September 29th at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.