Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For May 2023

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya took a measure of revenge and reclaimed his title with a second-round knockout win on April 8th at UFC 287 in Miami, Florida. Adesanya stopped long-time rival Alex “Poatan” Pereira to take back the top spot at 185 pounds.

At UFC on ESPN 44, former UFC champ Max “Blessed” Holloway proved that he is still one of the promotion’s top featherweights by defeating Arnold “Almighty” Allen, and Sergei Pavlovich continued his streak of heavyweight wins by quickly stopping Curtis “Razor” Blaydes at UFC Fight Night 222.

