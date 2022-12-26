Seven Fights Announced For Deep Jewels 40 On February 18

Seven fights are now official for Deep Jewels 40, which will take place on February 18, 2023 at Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo, Japan. The first Deep Jewels event of the new year features a strawweight matchup between rising star Namiko “Hime” Kawabata and highly-touted prospect Machi Fukuda.

Deep Jewels officials announced the Kawabata-Fukuda fight and six more bouts today. Among them is a 49kg super atomweight showdown between former two-time atomweight title challenger Hikaru Aono and popular Deep Jewels star Kate “Lotus” Oyama, who is coming off of a win in September.

Kawabata (4-1-0) is young in her MMA career, but she has made a significant impact during her time on the Deep Jewels roster. After winning two of her first three pro fights, with the lone defeat coming against former Deep Jewels Strawweight Champion Miki Motono, Kawabata scored her biggest victory to date when she upset reigning atomweight champ Saori Oshima in a non-title 49kg bout at Deep Jewels 36 in March. She most recently steamrolled Yuko Kiryu in 37 seconds at Deep Jewels 38.

Fukuda (1-0-0) once again gives up an experience edge to her opponent in February, but that did not stop her from upsetting 13-fight veteran Mika “Arami” Arai in her pro debut this past month at Deep Jewels 39. Prior to that, the skilled grappler won three of her five amateur fights including two stoppage victories under the Deep Jewels banner. She now looks to secure a second upset against Kawabata, who moves back up to 115 pounds for their featured fight.

Aono (8-6-0) has been a mainstay on Deep Jewels cards for five years and first challenged for the Deep Jewels Atomweight Championship in October 2020. That bid ended in a third-round submission loss to champion Tomo Maesawa, but Aono bounced back with two wins to advance to the finals of the Deep Jewels atomweight grand prix in June 2021. She was defeated in the finals by Oshima, who captured the vacant atomweight title in the process. Aono last fought at Deep Jewels 36 in March and she succumbed to a first-round armbar from Moeri Suda.

Oyama (3-4-0) has battled inconsistency throughout her short MMA career, but gradual moves down in weight have led to better performances and Oyama is coming off of her biggest win to date in September. Facing off against teen grappler Eru Takebayashi in a 50kg matchup, Oyama took a hard-fought Split Decision victory after two competitive rounds. Oyama’s next fight will be at an even lower weight, as the former flyweight will move down to 49kg to take on Aono in February.

Also confirmed for Deep Jewels 40 is a 44.5kg microweight bout between Momoko Yamazaki (3-3-0) and Akari Kamise (2-0-0 amateur), who makes her pro debut. Yamazaki had her two-fight winning streak snapped by recent Deep title challenger Mizuki Furuse at Deep Jewels 38. Kamise earned quick stoppage wins for Deep in August and Shooto in December, and now looks to continue that same success as a professional.

In strawweight action, the aforementioned Eru Takebayashi (2-3-0, 1 NC) looks to get back on the winning track when she takes on Hitomi Taniyama (1-0-0). Takebayashi is winless since September 2021, but the 19-year-old remains one of the brighter prospects on the Deep Jewels roster. Taniyama earned a first-round submission win at Deep Jewels 39 and aims to make it two-for-two in her second appearance for the promotion.

Rounding out the card thus far, Yuko “Pochan Z” (1-2-0) faces returning veteran Mayumi “Super Benkei” Aoki (6-10-0) in an open-weight bout, Kyoka “Chibisai” Minagawa (1-3-0) meets Koyuki (0-2-0 amateur) in 44.5kg microweight action, and Mana Akagi (0-1-0) takes on Haruka “Boss” Suzuki (2-2-0 amateur) in a flyweight matchup.

Deep Jewels 40 takes place on February 18, 2023 at Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo, Japan.

Deep Jewels 40 Fight Card (to date; subject to change):

– Namiko “Hime” Kawabata vs Machi Fukuda [Strawweight MMA Bout – 2×5]

– Hikaru Aono vs Kate “Lotus” Oyama [49kg MMA Bout – 2×5]

– Momoko Yamazaki vs Akari Kamise [44.5kg Microweight MMA Bout – 2×5]

– Eru Takebayashi vs Hitomi Taniyama [Strawweight MMA Bout – 2×5]

– Yuko “Pochan Z” vs Mayumi “Super Benkei” Aoki [Open-Weight MMA Bout – 2×5]

– Kyoka “Chibisai” Minagawa vs Koyuki [44.5kg Microweight MMA Bout – 2×5]

– Mana Akagi vs Haruka “Boss” Suzuki [Flyweight MMA Bout – 2×5]