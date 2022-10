Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For October 2022

Rizin FF Women’s Super Atomweight Champion Seika Izawa earned an impressive victory on September 25th at Rizin Fighting Federation 38 in Saitama, Japan. The undefeated Izawa submitted Anastasiya Svetkivska with an armbar to remain atop the women’s super atomweight rankings.

Also at Rizin FF 38, Si Woo Park upset former champion Ayaka Hamasaki in their grand prix semi-final fight. She vaults up to number two at super atomweight. In the UFC Fight Night 211 main event, Xiaonan “Fury” Yan defeated Mackenzie Dern to retain her number-six ranking at 115 pounds.

Read More…