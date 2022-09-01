Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For September 2022

Leon “Rocky” Edwards shocked many onlookers with a come-from-behind knockout win on August 20th at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Edwards stopped Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman with a highlight-reel head kick late in the fifth round to become UFC Welterweight Champion.

Edwards claims the top spot at 170 following his incredible title win. Also at UFC 278, Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili earned a key bantamweight win over José “Scarface” Aldo, and Marlon “Chito” Vera also scored a big win at 135 by knocking out Dominick “The Dominator” Cruz at UFC on ESPN 41.

