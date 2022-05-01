Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For May 2022

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski retained his title and extended his winning streak to 21 with a fourth-round TKO victory on April 9th at UFC 273 in Jacksonville, Florida. Volkanovski stopped “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung and he remains #1 at 145 pounds.

Also at UFC 273, Aljamain “Funk Master” Sterling narrowly edged out Petr “No Mercy” Yan in a rematch to remain UFC Bantamweight Champion. At Rizin FF 35 in Tokyo, Seika Izawa defeated Ayaka Hamasaki for a second time to capture the Rizin FF Women’s Super Atomweight Championship.

Read More…