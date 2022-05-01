Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For May 2022

By Robert Sargent on May 1, 2022  

Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For May 2022UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski retained his title and extended his winning streak to 21 with a fourth-round TKO victory on April 9th at UFC 273 in Jacksonville, Florida. Volkanovski stopped “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung and he remains #1 at 145 pounds.

Also at UFC 273, Aljamain “Funk Master” Sterling narrowly edged out Petr “No Mercy” Yan in a rematch to remain UFC Bantamweight Champion. At Rizin FF 35 in Tokyo, Seika Izawa defeated Ayaka Hamasaki for a second time to capture the Rizin FF Women’s Super Atomweight Championship.

