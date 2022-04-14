Flyweight Grand Prix Semi-Final Matchups Set For Deep Jewels 37

The semi-final matchups in the Deep Jewels Flyweight Grand Prix are now official for Deep Jewels 37, which takes place on May 8th at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. In one of two semi-finals, determined by a random draw conducted earlier this week, Rin Nakai will face Tae “Te-a” Murayama.

The second semi-final bout pits promotional veteran Shizuka Sugiyama against Aoi Kuriyama, and the winners of the semi-finals will then face off later in the night to crown the first Deep Jewels Flyweight Champion. The Deep Jewels 37 card will also feature two additional championship fights.

Nakai (23-2-1) has earned seven straight stoppage victories, including three under the Deep Jewels banner, and she advanced to the semi-finals by defeating Shoko Fujita at Deep Jewels 36. Nakai will enter as a significant favourite against Murayama (2-1-0), who received a Bye to the semi-finals when opponent Kano Kagaya was forced to withdraw from Deep Jewels 36 due to a positive COVID-19 test. Murayama’s lone defeat came in a featherweight bout against “King” Reina Miura at Deep Jewels 35.

Sugiyama (21-6-1) is currently on a five-fight winning streak that includes a first-round TKO victory over Kuriyama (2-4-0) in the pair’s first fight at Deep: “100 Impact” in February 2021. Sugiyama eked out a narrow Split Decision win over Mikiko “Mikko Nirvana” Shimizu in their quarterfinal bout at Deep Jewels 36, while Kuriyama also received a Bye when opponent Hanako Sawa was removed from the card due to medical reasons. She will be a significant underdog against Sugiyama in the rematch.

Also announced for Deep Jewels 37 this week was an amateur flyweight bout between Yuka Okutomi (2-0-0 amateur) and Mana (1-0-0 amateur). Okutomi earned a pair of first-round submission wins for Deep Jewels in 2021, while Mana won her promotional debut this past month.

Deep Jewels 37 takes place on May 8th at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Deep Jewels 37 Fight Card (to date; subject to change):

– Winner of Semi-Final #1 vs Winner of Semi-Final #2 [Flyweight GP Championship Final – 2×5]

– Shizuka Sugiyama vs Aoi Kuriyama [Flyweight GP Semi-Final #2 – 2×5]

– Rin Nakai vs Tae “Te-a” Murayama [Flyweight GP Semi-Final #1 – 2×5]

– Saori Oshima vs Moeri Suda [Atomweight Championship – 3×5]

– Yoko Higashi vs “King” Reina Miura [Featherweight Championship – 3×5]

– Mika “Future Princess” Nagano vs Kate “Lotus” Oyama [Strawweight MMA Bout – 2×5]

– Momoko Yamazaki vs Kyoka “Chibisai” Minagawa [44.5kg Microweight MMA Bout – 2×5]

– Yuka Okutomi vs Mana [Amateur Flyweight MMA Bout – 2×3]