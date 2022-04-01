Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For April 2022

Strawweight contender Marina Rodriguez took a step closer to a UFC title shot with a close and hard-fought victory on March 5th at UFC 272 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Rodriguez edged out Xiaonan “Fury” Yan on the scorecards and she now enters the top five in the stacked 115-pound women’s rankings.

At UFC Fight Night 204, Tom Aspinall earned his fifth straight stoppage win inside the Octagon by submitting Alexander “Drago” Volkov to crack the heavyweight top ten. At Deep Jewels 36, Namiko “Hime” Kawabata earned a spot in the women’s super atomweight ranks by upsetting Saori Oshima.

Read More…