Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For March 2022

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya held on to his title with a close and hard-fought Unanimous Decision victory on February 12th at UFC 271 in Houston, Texas. Adesanya edged out former champ Robert “The Reaper” Whittaker to remain atop the 185-pound ranks.

In a key heavyweight bout at UFC 271, Tai “Bam Bam” Tuivasa scored his biggest victory to date by knocking out Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis to vault up the rankings. Elsewhere on the same card, Jared “The Killa Gorilla” Cannonier potentially earned a title shot with a big win at middleweight.

