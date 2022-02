Flyweight Tournament Quarterfinal Matchups Set For Deep Jewels 36

Quarterfinal matchups are now set for the Deep Jewels Flyweight Grand Prix, which begins on March 12th at Deep Jewels 36 in Tokyo, Japan. In one of four bouts determined by a random draw today, tournament favourite Rin Nakai will put her six-fight winning streak on the line against Shoko Fujita.

Also projected to fare well in the tournament is Shizuka Sugiyama, who takes on Mikiko “Mikko Nirvana” Shimizu. Rounding out the quarterfinals, Hanako Sawa battles Aoi Kuriyama, and Kano Kagaya faces Tae “Te-a” Murayama. The GP winner will become Deep Jewels Flyweight Champion.

In addition to the quarterfinal matchup draw, Deep Jewels officials also announced two changes to the Deep Jewels 36 card. A planned 49kg super atomweight bout between Si Woo Park and Aira Koga has been postponed until April due to Park testing positive for COVID-19. The bout will now take place on a Deep card in Osaka. In a 54kg amateur kickboxing bout, Rajina Bista and Saki Nakamura will compete in a rematch from their initial fight at Deep Jewels 35, which Bista narrowly won via Split Decision.

Deep Jewels 36 takes place on March 12th at New Pier Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Deep Jewels 36 Fight Card (to date; subject to change):

– Rin Nakai vs Shoko Fujita [Flyweight GP Quarterfinal – 2×5]

– Shizuka Sugiyama vs Mikiko “Mikko Nirvana” Shimizu [Flyweight GP Quarterfinal – 2×5]

– Hanako Sawa vs Aoi Kuriyama [Flyweight GP Quarterfinal – 2×5]

– Kano Kagaya vs Tae “Te-a” Murayama [Flyweight GP Quarterfinal – 2×5]

– Saori Oshima vs Namiko “Hime” Kawabata [49kg MMA Bout – 2×5]

– Miki Motono vs Mizuki “Nisse” Oshiro [49kg MMA Bout – 2×5]

– Hikaru Aono vs Moeri Suda [49kg MMA Bout – 2×5]

– Yuko Kiryu vs Sadae “Manhoef” Numata [49kg MMA Bout – 2×5]

– Mizuki Furuse vs Reina Kobayashi [44.5kg Microweight MMA Bout – 2×5]

– Rajina Bista vs Saki Nakamura [54kg Amateur Kickboxing Bout – 2×1.5]

(Photo Credit: Deep Jewels)