Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For January 2022

Julianna “The Venezuelan Vixen” Peña shocked the world by defeating one of MMA’s most dominant champions on December 11th at UFC 269 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Peña submitted UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda “Lioness” Nunes, resulting in some major rankings shakeups.

In Japan, Deep Jewels Strawweight Champion Seika Izawa capped off 2021 with a significant upset of her own, as she finished Rizin FF Women’s Super Atomweight Champion Ayaka Hamasaki in the second round of their 49kg non-title bout. Izawa takes over the top spot in the super atomweight ranks.

