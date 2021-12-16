Rena Kubota vs Si Woo Park Added To Rizin FF 33 On New Year’s Eve

By Robert Sargent on December 16, 2021  

Rena Kubota vs Si Woo Park Added To Rizin FF 33 On New Year's EveFresh off of her impressive stoppage victory this past month, Rena Kubota will make a quick return to action on New Year’s Eve at Rizin Fighting Federation 33 in Saitama, Japan. Kubota is scheduled to face off against Deep Jewels contender Si Woo Park in a featured 50kg bout on the card.

Rizin FF officials announced the matchup on Monday afternoon. Kubota has won four straight fights under the Rizin FF banner, including a second-round TKO of Miyuu Yamamoto at Rizin FF 32. Park, who holds a win over Deep and Deep Jewels double-champ Saori Oshima, makes her Rizin FF debut.

Kubota (12-3-0) had a tough fight on her hands on November 20th when she clashed with Yamamoto in a rematch from their first meeting in 2016, but her perseverance after a difficult opening round led to a perfectly-timed counter knee in round two that badly dazed Yamamoto and set up the finish of the fight. Prior to dispatching of Yamamoto, Kubota avenged a past loss when she stopped Lindsey VanZandt at Rizin FF 20, followed by a Unanimous Decision victory over 33-fight veteran Emi Tomimatsu at Rizin FF 24. While many of Kubota’s MMA opponents have been primarily known for their grappling skills, she will face a fellow striker in Park later this month.

Park (5-4-0) rebounded from decision defeats in her first two MMA bouts with three straight victories that included a decision win over the aforementioned Tomimatsu and a first-round stoppage victory over Deep Jewels title contender Hikaru Aono. Park followed that up with her biggest win to date, a three-round Unanimous Decision triumph over Oshima, in the pair’s first fight at Deep Jewels 31 one year ago. Park then ran her winning streak to five by defeating highly-touted prospect Mizuki “Nisse” Oshiro at Deep Jewels 32 before suffering losses to Oshima in a rematch and to Deep Jewels Strawwweight Champion Seika Izawa in a close fight at Deep: 104 Impact.”

Rizin Fighting Federation 33 takes place on December 31st at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The Kubota-Park matchup joins a previously announced 49kg non-title women’s bout between Ayaka Hamasaki and Seika Izawa on the card.

 

 

(Photo Credit: Rizin Fighting Federation)

