Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For November 2021

More than seven years after he first challenged for UFC title gold, Brazil’s Glover Teixeira captured the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship on October 30th at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The 19-year veteran submitted Jan Blachowicz and now takes over the top spot at 205.

Elsewhere at UFC 267, Petr “No Mercy” Yan defeated Cory “The Sandman” Sandhagen to win the UFC Interim Bantamweight Championship. At Rizin FF 31, two-division Deep and Deep Jewels champion Saori Oshima upset Kanna Asakura and now debuts in the women’s super atomweight rankings.

