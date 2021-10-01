Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For October 2021

By Robert Sargent on October 1, 2021  

Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For October 2021UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski fought through adversity and retained his title in a thrilling bout on September 25th at UFC 266 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Volkanovski took a Unanimous Decision victory over Brian “T-City” Ortega to remain atop the 145-pound rankings.

In the UFC 266 co-main event, Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko earned her eighth straight victory and retained her #1 spot in the women’s flyweight rankings. At UFC Fight Night 192, long-time light heavyweight contender Anthony “Lionheart” Smith scored another quick win in the main event.

Read More…

Your Comment