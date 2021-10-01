Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For October 2021

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski fought through adversity and retained his title in a thrilling bout on September 25th at UFC 266 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Volkanovski took a Unanimous Decision victory over Brian “T-City” Ortega to remain atop the 145-pound rankings.

In the UFC 266 co-main event, Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko earned her eighth straight victory and retained her #1 spot in the women’s flyweight rankings. At UFC Fight Night 192, long-time light heavyweight contender Anthony “Lionheart” Smith scored another quick win in the main event.

