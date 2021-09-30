Kanna Asakura vs Saori Oshima Set For Rizin FF 31 On October 24

Rizin FF Women’s Super Atomweight GP winner Kanna Asakura is set to make her return to action on October 24th at Rizin Fighting Federation 31 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. Asakura faces off against two-division Deep and Deep Jewels champion Saori Oshima in a featured 49kg matchup.

Rizin FF officials announced the bout earlier today. Asakura had her four-fight winning streak snapped in March when she was narrowly defeated by Ayaka Hamasaki in a title rematch at Rizin FF 27. Rising star Oshima became a double champ for Deep by winning two fights at Deep Jewels 33.

Asakura (18-5-0) rebounded from an upset loss to Miyuu Yamamoto at Rizin FF 16 in mid-2019 with an impressive series of victories that included triumphs over current Invicta FC champion Alesha Zappitella and top prospect Ai Shimizu. The win over Shimizu at Rizin FF 26 earned Asakura a second fight with Hamasaki for the latter’s Rizin FF Women’s Super Atomweight Championship, and Asakura gave the champion all she could handle in their spirited rematch. Hamasaki ultimately eked out a Split Decision win and Asakura now aims to get back in the title hunt again.

Oshima (6-2-0), despite only making her pro debut in January 2020, has already achieved considerable success during her short time in MMA. One year ago, she captured her first title by submitting Mizuki “Nisse” Oshiro to become Deep Women’s Microweight Champion at Deep: “97th Impact.” Oshima was defeated by Si Woo Park in her next fight at Deep Jewels 31, but she bounced back with three straight victories – including one over Park in a rematch – that culminated with Oshima capturing the vacant Deep Jewels Atomweight Championship in June.

Rizin Fighting Federation 31 takes place on October 24th at Pia Arena MM in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. Whereas Asakura is very accustomed to competing at 49kg in Rizin, this will be Oshima’s first fight above the 48kg atomweight limit since her July 2020 Deep Jewels debut.

(Photo Credit: Deep Jewels)