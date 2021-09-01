Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For September 2021

New UFC Interim Heavyweight Champion Ciryl “Bon Gamin” Gane stayed unbeaten and established himself as a top-three heavyweight on August 7th at UFC 265 in Houston, Texas. Gane captured the title by stopping Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis in the third round of their main-event matchup.

Other key UFC 265 winners included José “Scarface” Aldo at bantamweight and Tecia “The Tiny Tornado” Torres at strawweight. In the UFC on ESPN 30 main event, Giga “Ninja” Chikadze picked up his ninth straight victory and continued his climb up the featherweight ranks by stopping Edson Barboza.

