Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For August 2021

While grudges may not have been settled, Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier picked up his second victory over rival “The Notorious” Conor McGregor on July 10th at UFC 264 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Poirier defeated McGregor by doctor stoppage after one round to retain his top-two ranking at 155 pounds.

On the same UFC 264 card, Gilbert “Durinho” Burns earned a Unanimous Decision victory over Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson to remain in the top three at welterweight, and T.J. Dillashaw returned to the bantamweight rankings thanks to his contentious Split Decision win at UFC on ESPN 28.

