Ayaka Hamasaki vs Emi Fujino Rematch Announced For Rizin FF 30

Rizin FF Women’s Super Atomweight Champion Ayaka Hamasaki makes her return to action on September 19th at Rizin Fighting Federation 30 in Saitama, Japan. Hamasaki is set to face off against fellow veteran Emi “Kamikaze Angel” Fujino in a rematch from the pair’s first fight in 2012.

Rizin FF officials announced the non-title 49kg matchup today. Hamasaki regained her championship in December and successfully defended it at Rizin FF 27. Fujino, who captured the Pancrase Women’s Strawweight Championship in late 2019, will drop down in weight for her Rizin debut.

Hamasaki (22-3-0) and Fujino (25-11-0, 1 NC) first faced off in the main event of Jewels: “22nd Ring” in December 2012, with Hamasaki taking a hard-fought Unanimous Decision victory to retain her Jewels Lightweight Queen Championship. She later added the Invicta FC atomweight title to her collection and continued to compete for the U.S.-based promotion until she was defeated by Livia “Livinha” Souza in a non-title strawweight bout at Invicta FC 22. Since then, Hamasaki has fought exclusively for Rizin, where she is a two-time holder of the promotion’s 49kg super atomweight title. In her most recent bout in March, Hamasaki retained the belt with a Split Decision victory over rival Kanna Asakura.

The battle-tested Fujino, who made her pro debut in March 2004, made several appearances for Deep, Deep Jewels and Road FC before finally joining the Pancrase roster in early 2018. She has since gone 4-1 in the promotion, with her lone setback coming against future UFC fighter Viviane “Vivi” Araujo in the Pancrase 298 headliner. After Araujo’s departure, her title was vacated and Fujino once again set her sights on capturing the championship. She won back-to-back fights in 2019, then closed out the year by submitting Hyun Ji “Samoan Korean” Jang at Pancrase 311 to at last claim Pancrase gold. While accustomed to fighting as a strawweight, Fujino will move down to 49kg to rematch Hamasaki.

Rizin Fighting Federation 30 is set for September 19th at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

(Photo Credit: Rizin Fighting Federation)