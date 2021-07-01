Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For July 2021

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya made a successful defence of his title in a one-sided but uneventful main event on June 12th at UFC 263. Adesanya defeated rival Marvin “The Italian Dream” Vettori for a second time and retains his spot atop the 185-pound rankings.

Also at UFC 263, Brandon “The Assassin Baby” Moreno upset Deiveson “Deus da Guerra” Figueiredo to capture the UFC Flyweight Championship. At Deep Jewels 33, Saori Oshima defeated two opponents in one night to win the vacant Deep Jewels atomweight title and a spot in the top four.

