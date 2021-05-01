Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For May 2021

UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman silenced critics and proved once again that he is the sport’s top 170-pound fighter on April 24th at UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida. Usman knocked out Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal in round two of their main event rematch.

Also at UFC 261, “Thug” Rose Namajunas regained the UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship with a first-round knockout of Weili “Magnum” Zhang. UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko dominated Jéssica “Bate Estaca” Andrade to remain on top at 125 pounds.

