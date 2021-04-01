Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For April 2021

New UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis “The Predator” Ngannou made the most of his second shot at UFC gold on March 27th at UFC 260 in Las Vegas. Ngannou knocked out former champ Stipe Miocic early in round two of their rematch and he now takes over the top spot at heavyweight.

Also in March, UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jan Blachowicz retained his title with a close decision victory over Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya at UFC 259. On the same card, women’s featherweight champ Amanda “Lioness” Nunes quickly submitted challenger Megan Anderson.

