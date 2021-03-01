Top 10 Fighter Rankings Update For March 2021

UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman made another successful defence of his title on February 13th at UFC 258 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Usman stopped ex-training partner Gilbert “Durinho” Burns in the third round and remains on top of the 170-pound rankings.

Other UFC 258 winners included flyweight Alexa Grasso and middleweight Kelvin Gastelum. At heavyweight, Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis rallied to knock out Curtis “Razor” Blaydes at UFC Fight Night 185, and Ciryl “Bon Gamin” Gane outworked Jairzinho “Bigi Boy” Rozenstruik one week later.

