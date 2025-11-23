Deep Jewels 51 Live Play-By-Play & Results

Deep Jewels closed out 2025 with its final event of the year tonight at New Pier Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Deep Jewels 51 was headlined by a super atomweight showdown between former Rizin champion Ayaka Hamasaki and Korean upset queen Ye Ji Lee, who sought another big victory.

In the 49kg super atomweight co-main event, former Deep Jewels Interim Strawweight Champion Si Woo “Korean Queen Bee” Park dropped down in weight to battle Saki Kitamura. Also at 49kg, Eru Takebayashi clashed with Sarah Ellen. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for Deep Jewels 51.

49kg Bout – 3×5

Ayaka Hamasaki vs Ye Ji Lee

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Early on, both women were cautious while exchanging leg and body kicks. Lee threw a head kick and Hamasaki lunged forward with two lead right hooks. Lee slipped while throwing a leg kick and Hamasaki immediately entered her guard. Lee postured for an armbar from the bottom and Hamasaki avoided danger by passing to half-guard. She struck with short punches and elbows, then stood over Lee and kicked her legs.

Round 2:

Lee landed two right hooks and a body kick, but Hamasaki reversed a throw and wound up on top in Lee’s half-guard. She worked for a kimura on Lee’s right arm. Lee defended well and Hamasaki moved to side control, where she punched until Lee got a leg in and regained half-guard. During the final minute, Lee threw up her legs in search of an armbar and a triangle choke from the bottom. Hamasaki easily avoided both and she landed a few punches before the bell.

Round 3:

Lee clinched and Hamasaki whipped her to the ground with a judo throw. She landed short right hands as Lee stood against the fence. Hamasaki threw her down again and Lee attempted an armbar. Soon after, Lee got to her feet and kneed Hamasaki’s midsection during a clinch. The fighters briefly separated and Lee landed a hard right hand. Hamasaki tripped her one final time and locked on a tight kimura, but the bell sounded to end the fight.

Judges Ishikawa, Hashimoto and Uematsu all score the fight 30-27 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Hamasaki.

Winner: Ayaka Hamasaki by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after three 5:00 rounds. She improves to 26-7-0.

49kg Bout – 3×5

Si Woo “Korean Queen Bee” Park vs Saki Kitamura

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. The fight opened with an exchange of kicks and Park held Kitamura against the cage. She pulled her to the ground and tried to set up a rear-naked choke. Kitamura rose to her feet and Park continued to hold her in a clinch. Park got another takedown into back control and almost secured a rear-naked choke. Kitamura managed to break Park’s grip and Park kneed Kitamura’s thigh when the fighters stood up. Park landed more knees to Kitamura’s leg and body until late in the round when Kitamura broke free and briefly flurried with punches.

Round 2:

Park slipped while throwing a kick and she was warned for landing an illegal upkick to Kitamura’s face as Kitamura moved to take top position. After the restart, Park got to her feet and she countered a takedown by blasting the sides of Kitamura’s face with hammerfists. Kitamura refused to let go of Park’s leg and Park made her pay for that by landing even more hammerfists. She switched to elbows, and then back to hammerfists, as Kitamura absorbed a considerable amount of damage. Finally, after dozens and dozens of hammerfists from Park, the fight was finally stopped.

Winner: Si Woo Park by TKO (Punches) at 3:22 of round two. She improves to 13-6-0.

49kg Bout – 2×5

Eru Takebayashi vs Sarah Ellen

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Takashi Hashimoto. Takebayashi kicked at Sarah’s lead leg and Sarah responded with front kicks to the body. Takebayashi finished a punching combination with a body kick and she followed that up with a hard inside-leg kick. Sarah’s left thigh already had a red welt on it and Takebayashi attacked with another kick before taking Sarah down. Sarah worked to counter with a heel hook, but Takebayashi shut that down. She postured up with punches to Sarah’s face and evaded one more heel hook from Sarah.

Round 2:

Takebayashi scored with more leg kicks in the second round, but her takedown allowed Sarah to attack with a heel hook from the bottom. Takebayashi escaped from it and stood up, then dropped back down into Sarah’s guard. With two minutes remaining, Takebayashi took Sarah’s back and secured a body triangle. She was not able to set up a submission and turned over into Sarah’s guard, which allowed Sarah to lock on a guillotine choke from the bottom. Takebayashi pulled her head out and spent the final 30 seconds punching from the top.

Judges Ishikawa, Fukuda and Toyonaga all score the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Takebayashi.

Winner: Eru Takebayashi by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 4-4-0, 1 NC.

Strawweight Bout – 2×5

Junna Tsukii vs Princess Saaya

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Minoru Toyonaga. Saaya landed a quick combination to begin the fight, but Tsukii circled away and reset. She rocked Saaya with a right hook to the temple and then swarmed on her with lefts and rights as Saaya fell to the mat for a quick knockout win.

Winner: Junna Tsukii by KO (Punches) at 0:35 of round one. She improves to 2-2-0.

Strawweight Bout – 2×5

Miki Oka vs Karin Horii

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Oka took Horii down into side control in the first ten seconds of the fight. She punched with her right hand and tried to pin down Horii’s left arm. Horii tried in vain to kick off of the cage, but she could not escape from bottom position and Oka landed more right hands from the top. With just over 30 seconds remaining in the round, Oka briefly eyed a keylock on Horii’s right arm. She let it go and landed a few more punches before the bell.

Round 2:

Oka briefly tripped Horii to a knee in the second round, but Horii stood and she landed knees to Oka’s body. Oka whipped her down to the mat and went to work from side control. Horii escaped to her feet and she landed a knee to the body and two right hands. Oka stunned her with a left hook and Horii dropped levels for a takedown attempt that failed. Oka swept out Horii’s leg, but she could not keep her on the mat. An exchange of knees ensued during a clinch and Oka tripped Horii during the final minute. Horii stood against the cage and landed leg kicks and a left hook.

Judges Ishikawa, Fukuda and Toyonaga all score the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Oka.

Winner: Miki Oka by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 1-0-0.

44kg Microweight Bout – 2×5

Suzu Ooi vs Koyuki

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Ooi scored a quick double-leg takedown into side control and landed hammerfists as Koyuki tried to get back to her feet. Ooi took her back and landed more punches before mounting Koyuki and then quickly transitioning to a scarf hold armlock for the tapout win.

Winner: Suzu Ooi by Submission (Scarf Hold Armlock) at 1:44 of round one. She improves to 2-0-0.

Amateur Strawweight Bout – 2×3

Akipi vs Kokoro Taniyama

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Takashi Hashimoto. Taniyama immediately landed a left hook and a head kick. Akipi tied her up in a clinch and threw knees to her body. She took Taniyama’s back and then hopped into a rear-naked choke that she used to pull Taniyama down to the ground. Taniyama tried to fight off the choke but was quickly rendered unconscious.

Winner: Akipi by Technical Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 1:31 of round one.

Amateur Strawweight Bout – 2×3

Hanami Watanabe vs Mina Muramatsu

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Watanabe ducked under a right hook and took Muramatsu down. She punched from half-guard and then took Muramatsu’s back. Watanabe got too high on the back and Muramatsu nearly shook her off. Watanabe adjusted position and began working for a rear-naked choke. When Muramatsu turned to her side, Watanabe held her in a modified triangle choke until time expired.

Round 2:

Muramatsu landed a right hand and sprawled out of a Watanabe takedown attempt before securing a takedown of her own into Watanabe’s guard. Watanabe scrambled free and stood up, and she took Muramatsu down seconds later. With one minute to go, Watanabe postured up and landed right hands from Muramatsu’s half-guard. She stood over Muramatsu and punched until Muramatsu latched on to her right leg. The fight ended with a Watanabe guillotine choke attempt.

Judges Ishikawa, Uematsu and Hashimoto all score the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Watanabe.

Winner: Hanami Watanabe by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 3:00 rounds.

Amateur 49kg Bout – 2×3

Riko Igarashi vs Asuka Yokoe

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Minoru Toyonaga. Yokoe landed two right hooks and Igarashi took her down into half-guard. She struck from the top and continued to land hard right hands as Yokoe stood up. Once more, Igarashi took Yokoe down and then blasted her with right hands upon standing up. She got one more takedown and punished Yokoe with punches from top position.

Round 2:

Yokoe landed a flush head kick to begin the second round and she fought off a clinch attempt. Igarashi got her down on her second try and worked for a rear-naked choke. Yokoe turned to her side and Igarashi took top position in her half-guard. After landing a series of punches, Igarashi took Yokoe’s back once more and tried again for a rear-naked choke. She switched to an arm-triangle choke, but Yokoe managed to escape.

Judges Ishikawa, Uematsu and Fukuda all score the fight 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Igarashi.

Winner: Riko Igarashi by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) after two 3:00 rounds.

Amateur 49kg Bout – 2×3

Mion Wachi vs Serina Wada

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Takashi Hashimoto. Wada landed a nice leg kick to open the fight and Wachi stumbled. Wada initiated a clinch and the fighters battled for position against the cage. Wachi reversed position and landed knees until she tripped Wada to the mat. Wada stood, but Wachi held her in a guillotine choke and jumped guard with the submission attempt just before the bell.

Round 2:

The second round began with another clinch battle against the fence. Wada landed a series of knees to Wachi’s body while preventing her from securing a takedown. Wachi eventually swept out her leg and briefly punched from Wada’s half-guard. Back on the feet, more knees to the body were exchanged. Wachi took Wada down into mount and then hunted for a late rear-naked choke.

Judge Toyonaga scores the fight even at 19-19 and awards his Must Decision to Wachi. Judges Uematsu and Fukuda both have it 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Wachi.

Winner: Mion Wachi by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 19-19 [Must Decision: Wachi]) after two 3:00 rounds.

Amateur Flyweight Bout – 2×3

Chanrina vs Takara Kii

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Naoya Uematsu. Kii punched her way into a clinch and scored a brief takedown against the cage. Chanrina stood and Kii landed a right hook on the break. Both women threw looping hooks and Kii looked for another takedown. Chanrina held her in two standing ninja chokes, but Kii escaped from both.

Round 2:

Kii stunned Chanrina with two right hooks early in the second round. Chanrina stumbled and Kii continued to punch while holding her against the cage. She used a headlock throw to get Chanrina down, but Chanrina quickly scrambled back up and charged forward with a punching flurry. Kii kneed Chanrina in the midsection while holding her against the fence. She attempted one more throw before the end of the fight.

Judge Toyonaga scores the fight even at 19-19 and awards his Must Decision to Chanrina. Judges Ishikawa and Hashimoto both have it 20-18 for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Chanrina.

Winner: Chanrina by Unanimous Decision (20-18, 20-18, 19-19 [Must Decision: Chanrina]) after two 3:00 rounds.