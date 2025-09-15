Saori Oshima Defeats Moeri Suda Again In Deep: “127 Impact” Rematch

Deep and Deep Jewels Microweight Champion Saori “Little Giant” Oshima halted a two-fight losing skid with an important victory tonight at Deep: “127 Impact” in Tokyo, Japan. Oshima defeated Moeri “Black Diamond” Suda for a second time in a rematch to potentially earn an atomweight title shot.

Despite her recent struggles, Oshima was able to control the majority of the grappling exchanges with rising star Suda, who entered the bout on a four-fight winning streak. Oshima may now be next in line to challenge Seika Izawa, who was on commentary, for Izawa’s Deep Jewels or Rizin FF title.

Oshima (15-6-0) caught a kick and took Suda (14-7-0) down seconds into the fight. She attacked with a kimura attempt and Suda countered by trapping Oshima’s head in a teepee choke with her legs. Oshima abandoned her kimura and punched as Suda switched to an inverted triangle choke from the bottom. A scramble ensued and Suda trapped Oshima in a kneebar, but Oshima remained calm and freed her leg before locking on a top-side guillotine choke. Suda escaped and Oshima struck with forearms from Suda’s half-guard.

The second round began with Oshima catching another kick, but this time Suda balanced on one leg and countered with a series of right hands. Oshima got her down on her second try and worked from Suda’s half-guard until Suda tried to set up a heel hook and then another kneebar. As Suda adjusted her grip and continued to hunt for heel hooks, Oshima squirmed free and tried to take her back. Suda shook her off and she pulled back on Oshima’s right arm with an armbar attempt. Suda landed short elbows from North-South position during the final 30 seconds.

Suda landed a right hand and a knee in the final round, but Oshima tripped her and once again worked from Suda’s half-guard. She passed to side control and prevented Suda from exploding out from the bottom. Suda got back to full guard and Oshima landed hammerfists. Suda kicked off of the cage and eventually got to her feet, but a body-lock takedown attempt failed and she wound up on the bottom. Oshima took Suda’s back and sunk in both hooks with 40 seconds remaining. Suda escaped out the back and she transitioned to a brief armbar attempt before time expired.

All three judges scored the competitive fight 29-28 in favour of Oshima for a Unanimous Decision victory. It was Oshima’s first win since unifying the Deep and Deep Jewels microweight titles in May 2024, and her recent gym change appears to have paid dividends.

“This win was difficult to achieve,” Oshima said in the cage after the fight. “I didn’t do usual mom duties, and instead trained every day for this fight, but I regret that it went to a decision. Seika [Izawa] did commentary for this fight. I will improve and I ask that she please accept my challenge.”